Kidney Health Diet: Foods That Heal vs Foods That Harm

A diet for kidney health is a diet to protect the kidneys, and slow the progression of kidney disease. The following foods promote kidney health.

Low-potassium fruits: Eat low-potassium fruits, as well as fruits with anti-inflammatory properties, such as, apples, cranberries, grapes, pineapple, and strawberries.

Vegetables: Eat cauliflower, bell peppers, cabbage, onion, radishes, arugula (among others). These and many vegetables are usually lower in potassium and phosphorus, and nutrient dense (which are likely less taxing on the kidneys).

Protein: Eat skinless lean turkey and chicken (catfish and other) and egg whites. These foods are high-quality proteins with much less waste (and much less phosphorus) than red or processed meats.

Healthy fats: Use olive oil and very small quantities of macadamia nuts (nut butter) as your fat (and non-potassium) choices. They will usually have less phosphorus than other nuts.

Use herbs, spices, garlic: Use garlic and spices rather than salt. They will add taste to food without sodium.