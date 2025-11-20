LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Morning-after pills are emergency contraceptives that prevent pregnancy by delaying ovulation. They work best when taken quickly. Side effects may include nausea, fatigue, and menstrual changes. They do not terminate pregnancy or affect future fertility.

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 20, 2025 11:28:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Contraceptive pills that are meant for the morning-after are considered to be emergency medications that stop pregnancy from occurring if they are taken after unprotected intercourse or when the contraceptive has failed. Their effectiveness is maximised when they are taken immediately, as a matter of urgency, that is, within 24 hours, but depending on the type of pill, it can be up to five days.​

 

Government Set to Change Policy on Emergency Contraceptives

The government may soon allow over-the-counter sale of levonorgestrel morning-after pills, improving access nationwide through chemist shops and general stores.

 

Usage Instructions 

  • After unprotected sexual intercourse, taking the pill as quickly as possible will give you the best results. ​ 

  • Pills containing levonorgestrel (such as the i-Pill) should be taken within 12 hours at most, no later than 72 hours (3 days). ​ 

  • Ulipristal acetate pills can be taken up to 120 hours (5 days) after intercourse. ​ 

  • Consult your doctor if you need to take another dose because the first one was vomited within 2-3 hours of ingestion. ​ 

  • The pill does not protect the whole cycle; for any further sexual activity, use your regular contraceptive method. ​ 

 

Most Common Side Effects 

  • Nausea and vomiting. ​ 

  • Headache. ​ 

  • Fatigue and dizziness. ​ 

  • Abdominal pain/cramping. ​ 

  • Breast tenderness. ​ 

  • Spotting or changes in menstrual bleeding. ​ 

  • Periods may be irregular or heavier than usual for the next cycle. ​ 

 

Explainer: How They Work

Morning-after pills are primarily a pregnancy prevention method that works by delaying ovulation; they cannot interrupt an existing pregnancy. Morning-after pills are not intended to be a regular method of contraception and should only be used for emergencies. Morning-after pills do not affect fertility or the future chance of getting pregnant. 

Emergency contraceptive pills are a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of pregnancy after unprotected sex, but they are not a replacement for a regular contraceptive method. Always follow the product instructions or call your health care provider, along with not using the morning-after pill as your regular method of contraception.

 

Disclaimer- This information is educational only. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised medical advice, especially regarding contraceptive choices and emergency contraception use.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: emergency contraceptioni-PilllevonorgestrelMorning-after pillovulation delayside effectsulipristal acetateunprotected sexusage

RELATED News

Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

The Hidden Costs Of ‘Cheap’ Health Insurance Plans: A Claim Settlement Ratio Analysis

LATEST NEWS

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (20-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Are Investors About to Cash In Big Today? Infosys ₹18,000 Crore Buyback Opens, Retail Investors To Strike Gold This Time

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Did Priyanka Chopra Really ‘Hire Fans’ For Autographs? Desi Girl’s Old Airport Video Ignites Backlash

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work
Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work
Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work
Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

QUICK LINKS