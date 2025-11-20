Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Contraceptive pills that are meant for the morning-after are considered to be emergency medications that stop pregnancy from occurring if they are taken after unprotected intercourse or when the contraceptive has failed. Their effectiveness is maximised when they are taken immediately, as a matter of urgency, that is, within 24 hours, but depending on the type of pill, it can be up to five days.​

Government Set to Change Policy on Emergency Contraceptives

The government may soon allow over-the-counter sale of levonorgestrel morning-after pills, improving access nationwide through chemist shops and general stores.

Usage Instructions

After unprotected sexual intercourse, taking the pill as quickly as possible will give you the best results. ​

Pills containing levonorgestrel (such as the i-Pill) should be taken within 12 hours at most, no later than 72 hours (3 days). ​

Ulipristal acetate pills can be taken up to 120 hours (5 days) after intercourse. ​

Consult your doctor if you need to take another dose because the first one was vomited within 2-3 hours of ingestion. ​

The pill does not protect the whole cycle; for any further sexual activity, use your regular contraceptive method. ​

Most Common Side Effects

Nausea and vomiting. ​

Headache. ​

Fatigue and dizziness. ​

Abdominal pain/cramping. ​

Breast tenderness. ​

Spotting or changes in menstrual bleeding. ​

Periods may be irregular or heavier than usual for the next cycle. ​

Explainer: How They Work

Morning-after pills are primarily a pregnancy prevention method that works by delaying ovulation; they cannot interrupt an existing pregnancy. Morning-after pills are not intended to be a regular method of contraception and should only be used for emergencies. Morning-after pills do not affect fertility or the future chance of getting pregnant.

Emergency contraceptive pills are a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of pregnancy after unprotected sex, but they are not a replacement for a regular contraceptive method. Always follow the product instructions or call your health care provider, along with not using the morning-after pill as your regular method of contraception.

Disclaimer- This information is educational only. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised medical advice, especially regarding contraceptive choices and emergency contraception use.