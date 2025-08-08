Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?

Most people start their day with a cup of coffee or tea, with the hope of improving their mood and supplying energy. We know that both coffee and tea have been tied to improving mood since they both contain caffeine. Caffeine did increase mood, to a degree, at even the first 2.5 hours after waking: in the first 2.5 hours after waking, caffeine increased positive emotional experiences of enthusiasm and happiness and lightly decreased drowsiness and, possibly increased, neurotransmitters like dopamine, which may improve mood and motivations to act.

Nonetheless, the uplifting effects of coffee or tea in the morning are not all attributable to caffeine. Habit and context also have considerable importance. The act of having coffee or tea every morning creates a sense of comfort and a context for the brain to wake up and focus. The warmth and smell of the beverage contribute to clarity while feeling relaxed, yet energized. In this scenario, the psychological effects of the ritual reinforce itself.

Normally, coffee provides more rapid caffeine effects, resulting in mood improvements and faster alertness. However, tea, because it contains less caffeine than coffee, will provide a slower caffeine boost, and steadier energy due to other compounds, including L-theanine, that will promote alertness and relaxation, and help prevent jittery effects.

That said, habitual use of caffeine means that any hope to be isolated from withdrawal reversal effects if caffeine is missed (and therefore taken as a mood boost), will complicate things in terms of purity in terms of an actual stimulant effect. That being said, real-world evidence supports the fact that caffeine can enhance mood, particularly in the mornings . Whether it is coffee or tea, your morning cup can be an effective way to help improve your mood, but much of its effectiveness comes not only from its chemical effects, but also from the ritual it creates in EVERYDAY LIFE.

