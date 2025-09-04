LIVE TV
Home > Health > Running vs. Cycling: Which Burns More Calories and Helps You Lose Weight Faster

Running burns more calories per minute due to its high intensity, weight bearing nature, making it ideal for fast results. Cycling burns slightly fewer calories but is gentler on the joints and allows longer sessions, making it great for endurance and consistency. The better workout depends on your goals, fitness levels, and joint health. Combin9ng both can provide a balanced, sustainable fitness routine.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 4, 2025 13:15:44 IST

When it comes to cardio workouts, running and cycling are two of the most popular choices for fitness enthusiasts. Both are excellent for burning calories, boosting endurance, and improving cardiovascular health. However, if your primary goal is weight loss, you might wonder which exercise burns more calories and delivers faster results. The answer depends on factors like workout intensity, duration, and body weight. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison of running vs. cycling to help you decide which activity suits your fitness goals best.

Calories Burned: Running

Running is a high impact, weight bearing exercise that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

  1. On average, a person weighing 70 kg (154 Ibs) 550-700 calories per hour while running at a moderate pace of 8 kmh (5 mph).

  2. Increasing the speed to 10-12 kmh (6-7.5 mph) can raise calorie burn to 800-1000 calories per hour.

  3. Running also creates an afterburn effect (EPOC), where your body continues to burn calories even after you stop exercising.

Because running requires you to support your full body weight, it generally burns more calories per minute than cycling.

Calories Burned: Cycling

Cycling is a low impact, non weight bearing activity that is easier on the joints, making it ideal for people with knee or hip concerns.

  1. A person weighing 70 kg (154 lbs) burns around 400-600 calories per hour at a moderate pace of 16-19 km/h (10-12 mph).

  2. High intensity cycling, such as uphill rides or spinning classes, can burn 700-900 calories per hour.

  3. While it may not burn as many calories per minute as running, cycling allows for longer workout sessions with less fatigue and joint stress.

Which Burns More Calories

If you compare calorie burn per minute, running has the edge because it is a higher-intensity, weight-bearing exercise. However, cycling can match or even surpass running in total calorie burn if done for longer durations or at higher intensities, such as hill climbing or sprint intervals.

  • Best for quick calorie burn: Running
  • Best for longer, sustainable workouts: Cycling

Other Factors To Consider

  1. Joint Health- Running may cause more stress on knees and ankles, while cycling is gentler on the joints.

  2. Convenience- Running requires no equipment, while cycling needs a bike and safety gear.

  3. Variety- Cycling offers more variety with outdoor rides, spin classes, and terrain changes.

  4. Muscle Engagement- Running works the entire body, while cycling focuses more on the lower body muscles.

Conclusion

Both running and cycling are excellent cardio workouts that can help you burn calories, improve heart health, and increase stamina. Running burns slightly more calories per minute, making it ideal for quick, high-intensity sessions, while cycling is better for longer, low-impact workouts. The best choice depends on your fitness level, joint health, and personal preferences. For optimal results, consider incorporating both into your fitness routine to keep workouts balanced and engaging.

