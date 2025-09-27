LIVE TV
This high-sugar fruit may actually lower diabetes risk: Study

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 01:03:07 IST

Virginia [US], September 26 (ANI): Mangoes, often dismissed as too sugary, may hold hidden benefits for those at risk of diabetes.

A George Mason University study found that individuals who ate mangoes daily showed better blood sugar control and less body fat than those who consumed a lower-sugar snack.

The results suggest that it’s not just sugar levels, but how the sugar is packaged in whole foods, that matters.

Tropical fruits contain anywhere between 10-50 grams of sugar, with mangoes on the high end of the spectrum, making them seem a poor snack choice based on that alone.

However, research by clinical nutrition researcher Raedeh Basiri suggests that mangoes, despite containing more sugar than many low-sugar snacks, may offer protective benefits for adults with prediabetes.

“It is not just the sugar content that matters, but the overall food context that matters,” said Basiri, assistant professor in George Mason’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies.

This study is the first long-term clinical trial to demonstrate the metabolic and body composition benefits of mangoes in individuals with prediabetes.

Simply put, it’s more than the sugar in the food; it’s about the whole food. The sugars naturally found in mangoes and other fruits are complemented by fibre and other vitamins and nutrients that offer additional health benefits.

Food with added sugar, such as breakfast cereals, and even low-sugar snack options, may not have the same nutritional value and can even increase diabetes risk.

“The goal is to encourage people to include whole fruits, like mango, as part of healthy eating behaviours and practical dietary strategies for diabetes prevention,” said Basiri.

“Individuals at high risk of diabetes should not only focus on the sugar content of foods, but on how sugars are delivered,” added Basiri.

Basiri and her team split study participants into two groups; one group received a fresh mango daily, while the other group was given a low-sugar granola bar each day.

Over the course of six months, researchers measured participants’ blood glucose levels, their bodily responses to insulin, and their body fat.

At the conclusion of the study, findings revealed that the high-sugar mangoes (32 grams of sugar) proved more beneficial than a low-sugar granola bar (11 grams of sugar).

The group that consumed the daily mango showed improved blood glucose control, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and reduced body fat.

“Daily Mango Intake Improves Glycemic and Body Composition Outcomes in Adults with Prediabetes: A Randomised Controlled Study” was published in Foods in August 2025.

This study was funded by the National Mango Board. The authors declare no other potential conflicts of interest. The funders had no role in the design of the study, in the collection, analysis, interpretation of data, or the decision to publish results. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: blood sugar controlDiabetes Preventionmango-benefitsstudy

