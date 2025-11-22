LIVE TV
Washington Records First Human Death Linked To H5N5 Bird Flu, Health Department Confirms

Washington has reported the world’s first human death from the rare H5N5 bird flu. An older man from Grays Harbor County died after exposure to his backyard poultry. Health officials say the public risk remains low with no human-to-human transmission.

Washington Confirms First Human Death From H5N5 Bird Flu. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 22, 2025 20:11:30 IST

Washington State has reported the world’s first confirmed human case and death caused by the rare H5N5 avian influenza strain. State health authorities confirmed on Friday that an older adult from Grays Harbor County died while receiving treatment for the virus.

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the patient had underlying health conditions and owned a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds, which are believed to be the source of exposure. Environmental testing of the flock showed the presence of avian influenza, indicating that either domestic poultry or wild birds likely transmitted the virus.

Despite the unprecedented nature of the case, health officials stressed that the risk to the general public remains low. No other individuals who were in contact with the patient have tested positive for avian influenza.

“Public health officials will continue to monitor anyone who was in close contact with the patient for symptoms,” the DOH said. “There is no evidence of transmission of this virus between people.”

Those who had exposure to the patient’s backyard birds or their environment are also under observation as a precaution.

First Known Human Infection of H5N5 Globally

This case is believed to be the first documented human infection of the H5N5 subtype worldwide. Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that there was no indication that this case increased the risk to public health.

H5N5 is not considered more dangerous to humans than the H5N1 strain, which has caused more than 70 human infections in the United States since 2024 mostly among dairy and poultry farm workers and generally resulting in mild illness.

The distinction between the two strains lies in a viral protein that influences how efficiently the virus spreads between cells in the body. However, neither strain currently shows sustained human-to-human transmission.

Ongoing Monitoring as Bird Flu Continues to Spread in Animals

Avian influenza has circulated widely among bird populations since early 2022, and in 2023 it was detected in dairy cattle for the first time. The virus can infect several mammal species, including pigs, cattle, and cats, raising concerns among health experts about potential spillover events.

Human infections are typically linked to close contact with infected animals, especially poultry or livestock. As a result, agricultural workers remain the highest-risk group.

The Washington DOH said it will continue to monitor the situation closely but reiterated that the public does not face increased danger from this isolated case.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 8:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS