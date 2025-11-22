LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump africa Jair Bolsonaro delhi Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

The index, updated every month, compares 199 passports and their access to 227 destinations. The new ranking is once again led by Asian and European nations.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 17:46:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

Passport power continues to shape how people move across the world, and the latest Henley Passport Index highlights which countries offer the most global access. The index, updated every month, compares 199 passports and their access to 227 destinations. The new ranking is once again led by Asian and European nations.

Singapore has secured the top spot, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations. The country’s strong global partnerships, stable governance, and reputation for neutrality make its passport the most powerful in the world. For Singaporean citizens, this means unmatched freedom to travel.

South Korea takes second place with access to 190 countries. The nation’s growing global influence, strong trade ties, and cultural popularity through K-culture all contribute to its rising passport strength.

Japan, which topped the rankings for many years, now stands in third place with access to 189 destinations. Its strong diplomatic ties and peaceful international presence continue to ensure wide mobility for Japanese citizens.

A large group of European countries occupies the fourth rank with access to 187 destinations. These include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. Their strong ties through the European Union give them a major advantage in global travel.

Austria, Greece, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden hold the fifth position with access to 186 destinations. Their passports reflect stability, high global trust, and strong international relationships.

Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Malta, and New Zealand share sixth place. Australia, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, the UAE, and the UK follow in seventh place with visa-free access to 184 destinations.

Canada and Latvia rank eighth, while Liechtenstein and Lithuania take ninth place. Iceland and Malaysia complete the top ten with access to 181 destinations.

India stands at the 82nd spot, sharing its rank with Mauritania, allowing easy access to 57 countries.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 5:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: global passport rankingmost powerful passports 2025Strongest Passport In World 2025

RELATED News

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Detained Just Days Before Beginning 27-Year Prison Term – What We Know

Watch: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni Share Candid Moment At G20 Summit, Video Goes Viral

Secret Ukraine Peace Plan, Sanctioned Russian Envoy And A Miami Hotel: How A Quiet Trump-Linked Meeting Unsettled Washington

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025? Check The List Here

LATEST NEWS

Top Initiatives Suggested By PM Modi At G20: From Drug-Terror Crackdown To Africa Skills Push, Here’s What He Proposed

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

Black Friday Sale Bonanza! Grab a NEW iPhone Air At Half Price- Don’t Miss This Limited-Time Deal

‘Calm, Composed, Easy-Going’: After ₹18 Cr CSK Trade, Sanju Samson Opens Up On Why He Wants To Play Under MS Dhoni

Jagdeep Dhankhar Breaks Silence, Makes First Public Appearance Since Resignation At RSS Event – Here’s What He Said

Travis Head Breaks 127-Year-Old Record With His 69-Ball Century In 1st Ashes Test; Here Is A List Of The Fastest Test Centuries

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai’

IRCTC Big Travel Update: Will Passengers Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express? Here’s What We Know

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?
Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?
Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?
Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

QUICK LINKS