Why Rice Cakes Are Gaining Popularity: 7 Health Benefits You Should Know

Rice cakes are the easiest and lightest snacks one can munch on, especially if on a weight-loss Journey. Some might call it out for its taste, but some might tell you how to eat it right without ruining its purpose of being a healthy snack.

rice cakes but with makeup. melt, dip, and freeze. mine are 70 and the large ones are 85 but it totally depends on how much dark chocolate you add. dark chocolate oatmeal just got some competition pic.twitter.com/oQZ3nXjUeK — sof (@ty_ra_no_saur) May 2, 2019

They’re a snack that’s quietly doing a lot of good. If you think they’re just empty crunch, think again. Here are seven reasons why rice cakes deserve a spot in your snack game.

The Nutritional and Practical Benefits of Rice Cakes

1. Low in Calories

Trying to cut back without starving yourself? Rice cakes have you covered. With only about 30-40 calories each, you can snack without worrying about blowing your calorie budget.

2. Naturally Gluten-Free

If gluten isn’t your friend, rice cakes are a safe bet since they’re made from rice and naturally gluten-free. No weird ingredients or sneaky gluten hiding here.

3. Easy to Digest

Got a sensitive stomach? Rice cakes are easy on your gut, making them a go-to when your tummy needs something simple and your stomach will thank you later.

4. Super Versatile

Plain rice cakes can be a little too boring sometimes and we all know that, but that’s why they are also so perfect. Choose your dip, pick the taste sweet or salty or savory is up to you.

5. Low Fat

Watching your fat intake? Rice cakes are naturally low in fat, so they fit right into heart, healthy or low-fat diets without sacrificing crunch or satisfaction.

6. Quick Energy Boost

Because they’re mostly carbs, rice cakes give you a fast hit of energy. Perfect for a quick pick-me-up before hitting the gym or to recharge after a workout.

7. Convenient and Portable

No prep, no mess, no fuss. Rice cakes are easy to carry, last a long time, and you can eat them anywhere. Snack time, anytime.

So next time you want something light, easy, and actually good for you, don’t overlook the humble rice cake. It’s low-key awesome.

