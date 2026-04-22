‘A Virgin Brahmin Bride Under 30’: 37-Year-Old Divorced IITian’s Marriage Demands Spark Outrage Online; Matchmaker’s Response Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral post by matchmaker and dating coach Oendrila Kapoor has triggered a heated debate online after she shared the demands of a 37-year-old divorced man looking for a bride.

Matchmaker Rejects Client Over ‘Unrealistic’ Demands

In her post, Oendrila described how the man, an IIT graduate and director at a billion-dollar company, approached her seeking help to find a partner. Despite being divorced, he reportedly set strict conditions for his future wife. He wanted a Brahmin woman under 30 who had never been married, had no past relationships, and was a virgin.

Oendrila said she chose not to take him on as a client, calling his expectations unrealistic and deeply patriarchal. She questioned the double standard, asking why his own past marriage should not be judged by the same criteria.

‘Because I’m A Man’: Response Sparks Outrage

According to her account, the man justified his stance by saying, “Because I’m a man.” He also claimed there was research suggesting women with multiple past partners are more likely to be unfaithful, but could not provide any details when asked.

Oendrila further pointed out that a woman who fits his expectations would likely come from a conservative background, where families might not accept a divorced groom. Despite this, the man insisted he was already receiving suitable proposals.

Viral Post Divides Internet

The matchmaker said she ultimately refused to work with him, adding that his mindset, not online fraud, was the real concern. In her post, she highlighted the difference between personal preference and double standards, stating that the man appeared to be seeking a partner with “no past” rather than a compatible match.

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. While some argued that individuals are entitled to their preferences, many criticised what they saw as hypocrisy and outdated thinking.

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