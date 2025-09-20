Charlie Cox's 'Daredevil: Born Again' renewed for Season 3, deets inside

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 00:54:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 19 (ANI): Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is set for a third season, the makers have confirmed in a latest update.

The series, which features Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the lead as superhero Matt Murdock and crime boss Wilson Fisk, will mark the debut of its second season in May 2026. Meanwhile, shooting for the third part will commence in early 2026, as per Variety.

The update comes at a time when speculation were rife that ‘Daredevil’ wouldn’t return after two seasons. Cox, during the GalaxyCon panel, also suggested that Season 2 would be the final part.

Shortly after that, D’Onofrio took to social media and clarified that “Good chance there will be a third.” With this, ‘Daredevil’ has become Marvel’s first live-action series to have a third season.

Besides Cox and D’Onofrio, the series also features Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer.

The first season followed the character of Fisk, who goes from a gangster to a NYC mayor. It then shows Matt Murdock falling in love with therapist Heather Glenn, only for the latter to become an ally in the Fisk administration. Season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger ending where Wilson Fisk consolidated power, forcing Cox to go underground and reach out to his allies.

Krysten Ritter will also reprise her character as the superhero-turned-private eye Jessica Jones. At the end of Season 1, Job Bernthal’s Frank Castle also makes a return, eventually breaking out of Fisk’s jail.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ debuted in March this year, raking up to bag the Best Series premiere on Disney+ for 2025, as per Deadline.

Besides the ‘Daredevil’ sequels in the pipeline, Marvel Studios also has a ‘Punisher’ special, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: charlie-coxdaredevil-born-againdaredevil-season-2entertainment newshollywood

