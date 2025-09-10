Emmy Awards 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega named among many presenters

Washington DC [US], September 9 (ANI): The Television Academy has announced the names of all the presenters of the upcoming 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Jenna Ortega and Mariska Hargitay are set to present the 77th Emmy Awards, reported Variety.

Those stars and others will join host Nate Bargatze as the Emmys air live from downtown Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

Sydney Sweeney is currently basking in the critical acclaim for her movie ‘Christy’, the boxing drama that was recently premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Playing the titular role, Sweeney shared that she “was blown away” by the real Christy Martin’s true story as an underdog champion and called her the “most harrowing and inspiring woman that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” according to Variety.

As for Stephen Colbert, the host garnered headlines earlier this year for the cancellation of his show ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

In July, CBS confirmed that ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ will end in May 2026. The network said it was a “financial decision” due to the tough TV market. However, there has been speculation that other reasons might be involved, as reported by Variety.

Jenna Ortega’s much-awaited sequel to ‘The Wednesday’ was recently released on Netflix, which also features a cameo acting performance of singer Lady Gaga.

According to Variety, here is the full list of names who are set to present the Emmy Awards on September 14.

It includes Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn and Mariska Hargitay.

Also, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Christopher Meloni, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Jenna Ortega, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Accoridng to Variety, last weekend, HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ and Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ dominated the winners list on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, while on night two, NBC’s ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ dominated with seven awards.

So far, ‘The Studio’ leads with nine wins, followed by ‘The Penguin’ with eight, ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ with seven, ‘Severance’ with six, and ‘Andor,’ ‘Arcane,’ ‘Love, Death + Robots’ and ‘The Traitors’ all with four, reported Variety. (ANI)

