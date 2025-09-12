LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026

Henry Cavill injured Update: Actor Henry Cavill has sustained an injury while preparing for the Amazon MGM remake of 'Highlander,' which is likely to delay production on the Chad Stahelski-directed film until early 2026, reported Variety.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 10:39:36 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Henry Cavill has sustained an injury while preparing for the Amazon MGM remake of ‘Highlander,’ which is likely to delay production on the Chad Stahelski-directed film until early 2026, reported Variety.

Cavill was working on the remake, which also included Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang.

Known for his direction in Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ franchise, Stahelski will be directing the remake from a script by Michael Finch, reported Variety.

The original 1986 cult classic, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, chronicles the lives of immortal warriors, spanning from the highlands of Scotland in the 16th century to the concrete jungle of Manhattan in the ’80s.

While initially a box office failure, the film generated a devoted fandom via home video, and Lambert and Connery returned for a sequel in 1991. The franchise continued through more sequels, TV series and spin-off novels.

The new remake has been nearly as immortal, at least in Hollywood years, incubating first in 2009 at Summit Entertainment under producer Neal H Moritz.

Stahelski boarded the production in 2016, and Cavill signed on in 2021 to play the Lambert role, MacLeod. Stuber and Moritz will be producing the project alongside Nick Nesbitt, Josh Davis, Louise Rosner and Stahelski’s production banner, 87Eleven Entertainment.

Recently, the much-awaited ‘Highlander’ remake has added another big name to its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou has joined Henry Cavill in the upcoming action fantasy, which is being produced by Amazon MGM.

Hounsou will step into the role of an immortal warrior from Africa. The cast also includes Dave Bautista as the villain Kurgan, Karen Gillan as MacLeod’s wife, and Marisa Abela as his love interest in the modern timeline. (ANI)vill’s slate has been as busy as ever, with the mystery sequel ‘Enola Holmes 3’ for Netflix, another ’80s adaptation ‘Voltron’ for Amazon MGM and the action thriller “In the Grey” for Lionsgate all in the can. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainmentHenry Cavillhenry-cavill-injuryhighlanderhollywoodimmmortal-warrior

Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026

QUICK LINKS