"I was good at something I wasn't loving": Matthew McConaughey on why he stopped doing rom-coms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 09:38:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 23 (ANI): Matthew McConaughey, who became a romantic comedy star, beginning with 2001’s ‘The Wedding Planner’, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, and 2003’s ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, opposite Kate Hudson, shared why he stopped doing rom-coms, reported People.

He also worked in 2006’s Failure to Launch with Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008’s Fool’s Gold, in which he reunited with Hudson, and 2009’s Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, which also starred Jennifer Garner.

Despite the success of his projects, he was not satisfied and decided to take on more challenging roles.

“I was good at something I wasn’t loving. I was never looking in the mirror going, ‘My life’s more vital than my work, oh I wish my work was as vital as my life.’ I remember going, ‘Well good luck, because if it’s got to be one way or the other, good on you that you feel your life’s more vital than your work and that it’s not the other way around,'” he said as quoted by People.

However, he was restless and thought, “I want to go for it, I want to see if my work can be an experience for me that is so vital and alive that it challenges the vitality I’m having in my own life.”

His wife, Camila Alves, supported him in his decsion, but not his other family members. “My brothers were like: ‘Little brother, what is your major mal-f——-function? What are you thinking?’ And I was like: ‘No, this is clear to me and Camila, we’re going to do this. We’re not going to pull parachute. We’re gonna ride this,'” as reported by People.

After 20 months of waiting it out, he said “the levee broke,” and he started to get the more challenging offers he’d been looking for. He received award nominations for HBO’s True Detective and starred in 2014’s Interstellar. That year, he also won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, and this era of his career became known as the “McConaissance,” according to the outlet.

“I’m having a ball right now,” he said in 2014 shortly after winning the Oscar, reported People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: actingcareer-shiftchallenging-roleshollywoodjennifer lopezkate-hudsonmatthew-mcconaugheyoscar-winrom-comssarah jessica parker

