Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks announce their engagement, model flaunts dazzling ring

Los Angeles [US], September 12 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have taken their relationship a step further, announcing their engagement on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gabriella confirmed the same by sharing the picture of her stunning engagement ring along with a black-and-white picture of her and Liam.

In the photo, the model could be seen flaunting her ring, while Liam also appeared all smiles for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOfi9I8iJfc/

She simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Fans instantly took to the comment section and showered the couple with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

The couple had already been sparking engagement rumours, with Gabriella’s recent appearances with a diamond ring on the same finger. She also sported the ring while celebrating Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday, as per E! News.

Liam and Gabriella’s romance made early headlines in 2019 when they stepped out together for the first time. At the time, ‘The Hunger Games’ actor also introduced her to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

“His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle,” a source told E! News at the time.

Liam Hemsworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus until their divorce in 2020. They got hitched in December 2018 and filed for divorce in August 2019. It was finalised in January 2020.

Liam and Gabriella made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021, when Liam shared a picture of himself with Gabriella, his brother Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso from the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together. They were getting serious,” a source told People.

Most recently, they also stepped out for the UK premiere of Chris starrer ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)