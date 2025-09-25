LIVE TV
Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in 'Perfect'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 18:19:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The ‘Stranger Things’ actor Millie Bobby Brown is close to stepping into a new role that could take her career in a fresh direction.

Brown is in final talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Perfect,’ reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the film, directed by Gia Coppola, will tell the story of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Known as the “Magnificent Seven,” the team won its first-ever gold medal in the team event. Strug became a global icon after completing a vault on an injured ankle, with her coach Bela Karolyi carrying her to the podium, a moment that remains one of the most memorable in Olympic history.

Along with acting in the project, Brown is also expected to join the producing team. The script is written by Ronnie Sandahl, with producers Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios. Netflix is planning to begin shooting in 2026.

Meanwhile, fans of Brown are eagerly awaiting the final season of her hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ which is set to premiere in two months.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Created by The Duffer Brothers, ‘Stranger Things’ is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment, with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS