Home > Hollywood > The Voice 2025: Meet the Coaches and Blind Audition Details for Season 28

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 23, 2025 08:21:44 IST

NBC’s popular singing competition The Voice is back with its 28th season, launching with a two-part premiere on September 22-23, 2025 on NBC, with episodes also streaming the next day on Peacock.

Blind Auditions: The Starting Point

The season kicks off with the blind auditions. Aspiring singers perform while the coaches have their backs turned. If a coach likes what they hear, they press a button to spin their chair around and invite the contestant to join their team.

Meet The Coaches

This season’s coaching panel consists of Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. 

  • Michael Bublé returns after winning season 27 with his contestant Adam David.
  • Niall Horan is back after a brief break. He previously coached winners in Season 23 and 24.
  • Reba McEntire first joined in Season 24 and secured a win in Season 25.
  • Snoop Dogg, who joined the coaching lineup in Season 26 is still on the hunt for his first victory as a coach.

Coaches’ Reactions and Expectations

The coaches have already commented on the strong field of talent this season. Reba McEntire noted that competition feels more intense than ever. Niall Horan agreed pointing out that multiple contestants are standing out. Even Snoop Dogg expressed surprise at how many impressive voices are mixed in this year.

When and Where to Watch

The premiere episode airs September 22 and 23 at 8/7C on NBC. After each broadcast, episodes will become available to stream on Peacock. Subsequent new episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays each week.

