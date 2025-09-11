Noah Baumbach to be honoured by Zurich Film Festival

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 02:53:20 IST

Washington DC [US], September 9 (ANI): The 21st Zurich Film Festival will honour U.S. director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach with its A Tribute To… Award for his body of work, reported Variety.

He will recieve the award on September 26 during the premiere of his new film ‘Jay Kelly’ at Zurich’s Kongresshaus.

Baumbach will also hold a public masterclass, as per the outlet.

“With Noah Baumbach, we are honouring an auteur who has shaped U.S. cinema for decades with his subtle insight into human relationships and his precise powers of observation,” said Christian Jungen, Zurich’s festival director. “‘Jay Kelly’ is, in my opinion, one of the outstanding films of the year and one of those works that, looking back, will be regarded as a masterpiece.”

Baumbach has been nominated for an Academy Award four times. In 2006, he was nominated for original screenplay for ‘The Squid and the Whale’.

In 2020, ‘Marriage Story’ received six nominations, including best picture for Baumbach and David Heyman, and original screenplay for Baumbach, with Laura Dern winning the Oscar for supporting actress.

In 2024, Baumbach was nominated for adapted screenplay for ‘Barbie’, shared with Greta Gerwig, according to Variety.

“Time and again, Baumbach succeeds in blending intimate everyday stories with existential questions–brought to life by outstanding actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Nicole Kidman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman and Greta Gerwig,” the festival said.

“Jay Kelly” is a satire on the Hollywood star circus. George Clooney plays a famous movie actor, Jay Kelly, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting both his past and present, accompanied by his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler). The film is considered one of the major Oscar contenders of the season. “Poignant and humour-filled, epic and intimate, ‘Jay Kelly’ is pitched at the intersection of life’s regrets and notable glories,” the fest said, as quoted by Variety.

Baumbach’s films also include ‘Frances Ha’, ‘White Noise’, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’, ‘While We’re Young’, ‘Mistress America’, ‘Greenberg’, ‘Margot at the Wedding’, ‘Kicking and Screaming’, and the documentary ‘De Palma’. He co-wrote ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’, and ‘The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou’ with Wes Anderson.

Previous recipients of the A Tribute To … Award include Edward Berger, Paolo Sorrentino, Wim Wenders, Olivier Assayas, Claire Denis, Michael Haneke, Oliver Stone, Maiwenn and Luca Guadagnino, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: a-tribute-to-awardJay Kellynoah-baumbachzurich-film-festival

QUICK LINKS