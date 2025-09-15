Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy
Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 12:29:09 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Sofia Vergara missed attending the Emmys 2025 due to a last-minute health emergency.

The ‘Modern Family’ alum, 53, revealed on Instagram that she was forced to skip the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday after being hit with what she called the “craziest eye allergy” just before heading out the door.

“Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” Vergara wrote, captioning a carousel post that included a close-up photo of her swollen left eye. “Sorry, I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!”

She also shared a few pictures and videos from the medical room. In one of the clips, she could be seen resting in a hospital bed. The other clips showed her rinsing her eye with water at a hospital sink.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Vergara was scheduled to present at this year’s ceremony, according to a Sept, alongside a starry list that included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, Jude Law, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as per PEOPLE.

The 2025 Emmys were hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

