Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 13:40:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The Netflix crime drama ‘Adolescence’ has emerged as a big winner, taking home the Best Limited Series award and sweeping a total of six trophies across major categories.

The show, which has been praised for its unique one-shot direction, performances, and haunting story of a 13-year-old boy, was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne. Graham, who also starred in the series, took the stage to accept the award and shared how much the project meant to him.

Calling it a “huge collaboration,” Graham said the success of the show came from the way the entire team worked together.

“What we do, it’s not a game of footy, do you know what I mean? There are no winners and no losers. It’s all subjective, but what we managed to create was a beautiful family, and whether you were No. 1 on the call sheet or No. 101, you were treated equally, and everyone was respected and treated with the utmost respect. We’re all the same. And I think that’s how you get the best work and how you get the best out of your people.”

Graham continued, “If you fill them with love and give them that opportunity. So whether or not you were an executive producer like the wonderful Jeremy from Plan B [Entertainment], or you were the guy cleaning the toilets in our Winnebagos, we were all equal. So just look after each other and give your mates a cuddle or a kiss and tell them that you love them.”

‘Adolescence’ beat tough competition from HBO Max’s The Penguin, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Black Mirror, and FX’s Dying for Sex. The series also took home the award for Best Writing.

The show was one of the most nominated series of the night, tying with The Bear and The Pitt with 13 nominations each.

Adolescence, which first premiered in March, consists of four episodes, each shot in one consecutive take. The psychological crime drama revolves around the story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, played by Owen Cooper. Erin Doherty plays his psychologist, Briony Ariston, while Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller.

Cooper, just 15, won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, becoming the youngest winner in that category. Doherty also won Best Supporting Actress, while Graham himself picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: adolescencebest-limited-seriesnetflixOwen Cooperstephen-graham

