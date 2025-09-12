'The Vampire Diaries' actor Nina Dobrev ends engagement with Shaun White, details inside
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 18:50:13 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 12 (ANI): ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev has reportedly called it quits with champion snowboarder Shaun White, months after announcing their engagement on social media.

According to People, the decision was taken on mutual grounds.

“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” a source close to the matter told the outlet.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were last spotted together in August 2025 in Los Angeles. However, the actor’s recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival caught everyone’s attention when Nina decided to ditch her 5-carat diamond engagement ring.

She even went on to unpin her engagement post, which had remained at the top since October 2024.

Nina and White started dating in 2019 and moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020.

“Nina’s just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special,” White told People at the time.

On the other hand, Nina had also been cherishing her time as a fiancee.

“We’re just enjoying being engaged and are in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is–you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life,” she told E! News.

Throughout their time together, the couple made frequent red carpet appearances and also shared glimpses from their life on social media.

White proposed to Nina in October 2024 in New York City. “RIP boyfriend, hello fiance,” she wrote on Instagram along with pictures from the dreamy proposal.

 
 
 
 
 
As of now, Nina and White are yet to confirm the separation reports. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS