Trailer of 'The Bride' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], September 23 (ANI): The trailer for the Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale-starrer ‘The Bride’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

Inspired by James Whale’s “Bride of Frankenstein” and Mary Shelley’s 1818 “Frankenstein” novel, “The Bride” stars Buckley in the titular role, while Bale plays Frankenstein’s monster.

The cast also features Penelope Cruz as Myrna, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough and Jake Gyllenhaal, as per Variety.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”

In April 2024, Maggie Gyllenhaal unveiled the first look of The Bride, sharing photos that included a striking camera test of Christian Bale in full Frankenstein makeup. The film boasts an accomplished crew, featuring Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Cinderella costume designer Sandy Powell, and Elvis production designer Karen Murphy.

The Bride marks Gyllenhaal’s second directorial venture after her acclaimed 2021 debut The Lost Daughter, which earned three Academy Award nominations and also starred Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard.

The film is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026. (ANI)

