Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly biting off part of her husband’s tongue at their Modinagar residence late Monday night. Police said that an FIR has been registered against the woman.

What was the Egg curry dispute?

Identifying the victim as Vipin Kumar (24) and his wife as Isha Kumar (23), officials said that the incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday in the couple’s bedroom at their home in the Sanjaypuri locality.

“The two had an argument over a domestic issue on Monday evening. Later that night, when the husband allegedly made advances towards the woman, she bit his tongue and severed a portion measuring slightly less than an inch,” said Amit Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar circle.

He added that the man was unable to speak following the incident and was rushed by his family to a hospital in Meerut, where he is undergoing treatment.

What did the officials say?

The officer dismissed social media claims suggesting that the woman used a knife to cut off her husband’s tongue as false.

“We questioned the man and his family, and it was confirmed that the woman severed the part of the tongue with her teeth,” the ACP said. “Following the incident, the man’s family filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station, after which an FIR was registered. The woman was taken into custody for further legal action.”

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous means).

“My son was married to a woman from Meerut. Around 1 am, she bit off the front part of his tongue. He is admitted to a hospital in Meerut and is unable to speak,” the victim’s mother, Geeta Devi, stated in the FIR.