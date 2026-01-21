LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

A 23-year-old woman was detained in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, for allegedly biting off part of her husband’s tongue during a domestic dispute late Monday night. Police said the man is undergoing treatment in Meerut and denied claims that a knife was used.

Following the incident, the man’s family filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station, after which an FIR was registered. (Photo: representative image)
Following the incident, the man’s family filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station, after which an FIR was registered. (Photo: representative image)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 21, 2026 14:55:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly biting off part of her husband’s tongue at their Modinagar residence late Monday night. Police said that an FIR has been registered against the woman.

You Might Be Interested In

What was the Egg curry dispute? 

Identifying the victim as Vipin Kumar (24) and his wife as Isha Kumar (23), officials said that the incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday in the couple’s bedroom at their home in the Sanjaypuri locality.

“The two had an argument over a domestic issue on Monday evening. Later that night, when the husband allegedly made advances towards the woman, she bit his tongue and severed a portion measuring slightly less than an inch,” said Amit Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar circle.

You Might Be Interested In

He added that the man was unable to speak following the incident and was rushed by his family to a hospital in Meerut, where he is undergoing treatment.

What did the officials say?

The officer dismissed social media claims suggesting that the woman used a knife to cut off her husband’s tongue as false.

“We questioned the man and his family, and it was confirmed that the woman severed the part of the tongue with her teeth,” the ACP said. “Following the incident, the man’s family filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station, after which an FIR was registered. The woman was taken into custody for further legal action.”

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous means).

“My son was married to a woman from Meerut. Around 1 am, she bit off the front part of his tongue. He is admitted to a hospital in Meerut and is unable to speak,” the victim’s mother, Geeta Devi, stated in the FIR.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: egg curry disputeGhaziabad casehome-hero-pos-12husband and wife disputeInstagram Reel

RELATED News

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

Tata Projects Selected as EPC Partner for SAF One’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

The Listener Who Transformed Lives: Anitha Manickam’s Journey to Becoming an Iconic Marriage Coach

LATEST NEWS

After Sharp Objections, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Accepts Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Invitation For Post-War Gaza Governance: What’s Next?

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Gates Foundation Shutdown: Bill Gates To Cut 500 Jobs As He Moves To Give Away $200 Billion Fortune

‘Daldal’ Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller | WATCH

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

India Raises Customs Duty On Electronic Goods: Boosting Domestic Growth And Jobs

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels
Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels
Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels
Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

QUICK LINKS