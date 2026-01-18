‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

A chilling case of occult-driven paranoia has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where three friends allegedly murdered a man after fearing he would “sacrifice” one of them to gain sudden wealth.

The victim was brutally attacked with a gas cylinder, killed on the spot, and his body was later set on fire in a deserted area on Friday. Police said the shocking crime was triggered by an occultist’s advice about human sacrifice, turning superstition and fear into a night of gruesome violence.

Did Fear of ‘Human Sacrifice’ Lead to the Murder?

During questioning, the accused told police that the deceased, who was identified as Naceen alias Nandu, a resident of Milk Vikas Nagar, Loni, was a close friend and that they had taken him to Delhi to meet a tantrik, the occult practitioner, who allegedly told them that performing a human sacrifice could bring immense wealth and divine favour. Investigators said Naveen even asked whether the “sacrifice” could be someone from his circle of friends.

On the night of January 13, the group assembled at one of their friends’ rooms and drank alcohol together. It was there that the accused allegedly attacked Naveen with a gas cylinder, killing him. In an attempt to erase evidence, they wrapped his body in a blanket, placed it inside a battery-operated auto-rickshaw, and later set the vehicle ablaze.

Two Accused Arrested, Third on the Run in Ghaziabad Occult Murder Case

Police said they recovered the battery-operated auto-rickshaw and the gas cylinder used in the crime from the accused. Following a complaint register and they began an investigation by scanning CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence to trace the suspects.

Two accused were arrested on Saturday- Pawan (25), a resident of Nishant Colony in Ghaziabad, and Sagar (24), also known as Pandit, from the same area. A third accused, Naseem alias Iqbal, remains on the run, and police teams are continuing their search to nab him.

Officials further revealed that both arrested men have criminal histories, with previous cases involving murder, robbery, theft, and violations of the Arms Act.

