LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

A chilling case of occult-driven paranoia has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where three friends allegedly murdered a man after fearing he would “sacrifice” one of them to gain sudden wealth.

Two Accused Arrested, Third on the Run in Ghaziabad Occult Murder Case. Photo: X
Two Accused Arrested, Third on the Run in Ghaziabad Occult Murder Case. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2026 14:58:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

A chilling case of occult-driven paranoia has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where three friends allegedly murdered a man after fearing he would “sacrifice” one of them to gain sudden wealth. 

You Might Be Interested In

The victim was brutally attacked with a gas cylinder, killed on the spot, and his body was later set on fire in a deserted area on Friday. Police said the shocking crime was triggered by an occultist’s advice about human sacrifice, turning superstition and fear into a night of gruesome violence. 

Did Fear of ‘Human Sacrifice’ Lead to the Murder?

During questioning, the accused told police that the deceased, who was identified as Naceen alias Nandu, a resident of Milk Vikas Nagar, Loni, was a close friend and that they had taken him to Delhi to meet a tantrik, the occult practitioner, who allegedly told them that performing a human sacrifice could bring immense wealth and divine favour. Investigators said Naveen even asked whether the “sacrifice” could be someone from his circle of friends.

You Might Be Interested In

On the night of January 13, the group assembled at one of their friends’ rooms and drank alcohol together. It was there that the accused allegedly attacked Naveen with a gas cylinder, killing him. In an attempt to erase evidence, they wrapped his body in a blanket, placed it inside a battery-operated auto-rickshaw, and later set the vehicle ablaze. 

Two Accused Arrested, Third on the Run in Ghaziabad Occult Murder Case

Police said they recovered the battery-operated auto-rickshaw and the gas cylinder used in the crime from the accused. Following a complaint register and they began an investigation by scanning CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence to trace the suspects. 

Two accused were arrested on Saturday- Pawan (25), a resident of Nishant Colony in Ghaziabad, and Sagar (24), also known as Pandit, from the same area. A third accused, Naseem alias Iqbal, remains on the run, and police teams are continuing their search to nab him.

Officials further revealed that both arrested men have criminal histories, with previous cases involving murder, robbery, theft, and violations of the Arms Act.

Also Read: ‘Flashing His Phone, Begging for Help’: 27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit, Police Hear His Screams But No Rescue

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ghaziabad crime caseGhaziabad murder caseGhaziabad occult horrorGhaziabad tantrikman killed in Ghaziabad

RELATED News

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

‘Blatant Homophobia’: Bengaluru Gym Sparks Internet Backlash Over ‘Gays Can’t Re-Rack Weights’ Poster; Netizens Say ‘Gym Owners Have No Brains Just Muscles’

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-In-Law Dons Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Leaves Internet Furious, Here’s What You Need To Know About Controversy Over Bride’s Attire

Pakistan Mall Third-Degree Fire: 6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi’s Gul Plaza

‘Why Are Americans Paying For AI In India?’ Trump’s Aide Peter Navarro Sparks Controversy With Blunt Criticism Amid US‑India Tensions

‘If They Call, I Will Be Ready’: Is Usain Bolt Coming Back To The Olympics As A Cricketer?

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates- Download Direct Link, Check Exam Tips Here

T20 World Cup Visa Issue: ICC Steps In As England’s Pakistani-Origin Players Get Clearance, Ali Khan Still Waiting

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, Streaming Platform, Date, Cast and What to Expect

Who Is Shiva Kachhi? How A Pakistani Hindu Activist Rescued Minor Hindu Girls From Forced Conversions Despite Death Threats And ‘Fatwa-Style Calls’ From Islamist Group

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror
‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror
‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror
‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

QUICK LINKS