15-Year-Old Odisha Girl Set On Fire Dies During Treatment In AIIMS Delhi, CM Manjhi Offers Condolences

A 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district died on Saturday while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi after suffering severe burn injuries. The girl sustained 75 percent burns on July 19 when, according to the initial police report, three unidentified individuals allegedly set her on fire.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed her death, stating, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim in the Balanga incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock efforts of the expert medical team at AIIMS Delhi, his life could not be saved.”

Girl Was Attacked on Riverbank, Later Shifted to AIIMS Delhi

The attack happened near the Bhargavi riverbank in the Balanga area of Puri. The girl initially received treatment at the Pipili Community Health Centre and was then transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Due to the severity of her injuries, doctors airlifted her to AIIMS Delhi on July 20. There, she underwent several surgeries and skin grafting procedures. Despite continuous medical efforts, she could not survive.

According to early reports, she had been walking home after visiting a friend when the incident occurred. Her mother filed an FIR stating that unknown attackers used an inflammable substance to set her ablaze.

Odisha Police Deny Role of Others in Investigation Findings

Following her death, Odisha Police stated that they found no evidence suggesting the involvement of any other individual in the case. In a public statement, the police said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity.

Odisha LoP and former CM Naveen Patnaik expresses condolences on the death of a 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by miscreants on July 19 in Balanga, Puri pic.twitter.com/bWSsFAqlO3 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.”

Family Members and Leaders React to the Tragic Death

Odisha Police recorded the girl’s statement in the presence of a magistrate at AIIMS Delhi on Friday. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences to the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss.” Her father urged the public to refrain from politicising the incident.

Victim’s Father Appeals for Peace and Respect

The girl’s father addressed the media and appealed for peace, asking people not to use his daughter’s death for political purposes. He said, “Don’t do politics about my daughter’s death. The government has cooperated as much as possible. My daughter has lost her life due to mental depression.”

His statement came after days of speculation and emotional responses across Odisha following the girl’s prolonged treatment and tragic death. Authorities have yet to explain how the girl sustained her injuries despite the mother’s FIR pointing to a possible planned attack involving multiple unknown suspects.

