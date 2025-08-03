Rain Continues In Delhi NCR, Waterlogging Witnessed In Parts Of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have experienced heavy rainfall since last night. The downpour has led to waterlogging on major roads, causing long traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Delhi-NCR and nearby areas will continue to receive heavy rain for the next one to two days.

VIDEO | Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Deoli Vidhan Sabha. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/kR0s9gewpZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2025

Officials have asked people to avoid waterlogged zones and follow traffic advisories. The rain has disrupted daily life, especially for commuters during the early morning rush hour. Emergency services remain on high alert to address rain-related incidents, including tree falls and power disruptions.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Sunday. The alert urges people to stay indoors and take precautions. Authorities in both states have started preparations to tackle any emergencies due to flooding or landslides. Apart from these two states, the IMD has forecast heavy rain in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Disaster response teams have been placed on standby in hill regions and flood-prone zones. Officials have instructed district administrations to keep monitoring water levels in rivers and dams.

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging in parts of the national capital following a spell of rain. (Visuals from Panchkuian Marg) pic.twitter.com/Im77ERO6Ps — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Northeastern States to Witness Extremely Heavy Rainfall

According to the IMD, the northeastern states will continue to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain throughout the week. The forecast includes high rainfall in northern West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on August 3 and 4. Local governments have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain alert.

The IMD has stated that the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are driving this weather pattern. Continuous rainfall may affect rail and road transport in the northeastern regions. Schools and colleges in flood-prone districts may stay closed, depending on local weather conditions.

Good Rainfall Predicted in August and September

The IMD has predicted that the months of August and September will see a good amount of rainfall. June recorded 9 per cent above-normal rain, and July saw 5 per cent more than average. Despite this, some districts in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh remain rain-deficient. In contrast, Gujarat and Rajasthan received heavy rainfall that damaged crops. Weather experts have said that shifting monsoon patterns may balance the deficit. Farmers in rain-deficient areas have been advised to delay sowing until rainfall improves. The agriculture department is also monitoring soil moisture levels in key crop zones.

Bihar Remains Rain-Deficient; Flood Risk for North Bihar

Bihar has received 40 per cent less rainfall than usual this monsoon season. However, the IMD expects the dry spell to end soon. The monsoon track has moved northward from central and southern India, which may bring heavy rain around August 7 and 8. This shift may lead to increased rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers that flow through North Bihar. If the rain continues, the water levels in these rivers may rise quickly, possibly leading to a flood situation. Authorities in flood-prone districts have started preparing relief centres and stocking emergency supplies.

