2 Fans Dead After Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan’s Game Changer Event; Producer Offers ₹10 Lakh Support

The pre-release event of Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Game Changer turned tragic as two fans lost their lives in a road accident on their way back from the event. Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan, both from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada, were struck by a van while traveling by bike on Saturday night in Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry). Despite being rushed to the hospital, both succumbed to their injuries. Police have registered a case, and investigations are underway.

Dil Raju Extends Support to Bereaved Families

Producer Dil Raju, deeply moved by the tragedy, offered financial assistance to the victims’ families. Speaking to the press, Raju announced a donation of ₹10 lakh, divided equally between the families. His production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, also released a statement on social media expressing condolences and reaffirming their support to the grieving families.

“It’s painful when such incidents happen during joyful moments. I will support the families in any way I can,” said Dil Raju.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and popular actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest at the event. During his address, he expressed concerns about organizing large-scale events due to safety risks for fans. His scepticism about the scale of the event adds a poignant note to the unfortunate incident.

Directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Game Changer is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2025. Known for its high-budget production, gripping storyline, and ensemble cast, the film is set to release in theatres on January 10, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, showcasing Ram Charan in a powerful role.

Deep Connection Of Fans

Ram Charan, who has a massive fan following, has always been known for his close connection with his admirers. This unfortunate incident underscores the passion fans have for their idols and the risks they sometimes take to celebrate them.

While Game Changer is poised to make a mark as a blockbuster, the tragic loss of two fans casts a shadow over the film’s pre-release celebrations. Dil Raju’s gesture and the community’s support for the bereaved families highlight the need for greater safety measures at such large-scale events. As the release date approaches, fans will undoubtedly remember the dedication and sacrifices of those who supported their beloved stars.

