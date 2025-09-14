2022 Phulwarisharif Criminal Conspiracy Case: Banned PFI’s Bihar Unit Chief Arrested By NIA

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Saturday, September 13, arrested the Bihar president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 2022 Phulwarisharif criminal conspiracy case. According to a statement issued by NIA, Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area in Katihar district of Bihar, was nabbed from Kishanganj, The agency said that Alam is the 19th accused to be arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, in which the local police initially booked 26 people. “The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force,” NIA said, as reported in PTI.

When was (PFI) and its affiliates were declared as ‘Unlawful Association’?

On September 28, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. These associates are the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala. PFI and its associates have been banned for five years.

An amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 08, 2019. This bill was then passed in the Lok Sabha on July 24, 2019 and then in Rajya Sabha on August 02, 2019. With this amendment, the Central Government included the provision of designating an individual as terrorist. When this amendment was not included, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organization.

