NIA Arrests Key Accused In March 2025 Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case From Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key terror accused in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case from Bihar. The blast occurred in March 2025, according to the NIA. The blast damaged the temple's wall and windows in the densely populated Khandwala area.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 6, 2025 01:54:09 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key terror accused in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case from Bihar. The blast occurred in March 2025, according to the NIA. 

The blast damaged the temple’s wall and windows in the densely populated Khandwala area.

The Accused has been identified as Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny. He is a resident of the village Bhaini Bangar of the Gurdaspur district, Punjab.

During the investigation, the accused was found to have been actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the terror attack on the temple in Amritsar.

The grenade attack was carried out by two bike-borne assailants, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who were working under the directions of foreign-based handlers.
A press release issued by the NIA revealed that a conspiracy by handlers having a transnational presence in Europe, the USA and Canada.

“The handlers had provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India, the counter terror agency further found, “It added.

As per the NIA investigations, Gursidak and Vishal were involved in the procurement and supply of multiple consignments of grenades as well as arms and ammunition.

It is narrated that a consignment of four grenades was received by Sharanjit from another arrested accused at Batala, Gurdaspur, on March 1, 2025. He, in turn, had handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal just two days before the attack.

Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after the NIA searched the area a month ago. He was finally traced to Gaya after extensive investigation based on human and technical intelligence.

Investigation in this case is underway. 

