Home > India > 45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

A 45-year-old man, Md. Manzur, was shot dead in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh while returning home from the market. Police suspect personal enmity. In a separate case, a 24-year-old taxi driver was shot in Badarpur and remains critical at AIIMS. Investigations are ongoing.

Md. Manzur, 45, was shot dead in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.
Md. Manzur, 45, was shot dead in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 04:12:40 IST

A 45-year-old man was shot dead late on Monday night in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area due to personal enmity, according to police.

The incident was reported around 10 PM when local police received information from GFS Hospital about a man with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead upon arrival. The deceased was identified as Md. Manzur, a resident of TC Camp in Rajouri Garden. He used to sell clothes in weekly markets.

According to police sources, Manzur was returning home from the weekly market in Madipur on a rickshaw when he was shot at close range. Preliminary findings suggest that the shooting stemmed from personal animosity. Police confirmed that there is no evidence of a robbery angle so far.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case, and raids are being carried out at various suspected locations. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in another case where a 24-year-old taxi driver was found shot in the head in Delhi’s Badarpur area, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The victim remains in critical condition at AIIMS hospital, officials stated.

The Badarpur Police Station received information from Apollo Hospital in the early hours regarding a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) involving a man identified as Gautam Saini.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Saini, a Gurugram resident, worked as a taxi driver.

The injured was later shifted to AIIMS. He remains critical but stable, police confirmed.

Legal procedures and further investigation are currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

Tags: delhimurder

RELATED News

Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey
Powerful 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Bay Of Bengal near Andaman Islands; No Damage Reported
Lok Sabha Adjourned After Fiery Clash Over Operation Sindoor, Opposition Questions Govt Narrative
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

LATEST NEWS

45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected
Trump Administration Probes Duke University Over Alleged Race-Based Selection Practices
Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch
Deion Sanders Opens Up About His Bladder Cancer Battle: Strength and Resilience On and Off the Field
Trump Memo Says US Federal Workers Can Persuade Coworkers Their Religion Is ‘Correct’ – What It Means
What is a Derecho? All You Need to Know About The Destructive Weather Event
Did Trump Ban Jeffrey Epstein From His Club? Here’s What US President Said
Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles
20 Years of Swades: Shah Rukh Khan’s Timeless Role and Inspiring Journey Revisited
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants
45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected
45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected
45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected
45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?