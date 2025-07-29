45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected

A 45-year-old man was shot dead late on Monday night in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area due to personal enmity, according to police.

The incident was reported around 10 PM when local police received information from GFS Hospital about a man with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead upon arrival. The deceased was identified as Md. Manzur, a resident of TC Camp in Rajouri Garden. He used to sell clothes in weekly markets.

According to police sources, Manzur was returning home from the weekly market in Madipur on a rickshaw when he was shot at close range. Preliminary findings suggest that the shooting stemmed from personal animosity. Police confirmed that there is no evidence of a robbery angle so far.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case, and raids are being carried out at various suspected locations. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in another case where a 24-year-old taxi driver was found shot in the head in Delhi’s Badarpur area, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The victim remains in critical condition at AIIMS hospital, officials stated.

The Badarpur Police Station received information from Apollo Hospital in the early hours regarding a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) involving a man identified as Gautam Saini.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Saini, a Gurugram resident, worked as a taxi driver.

The injured was later shifted to AIIMS. He remains critical but stable, police confirmed.

Legal procedures and further investigation are currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder