Home > India > Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

In Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, an elderly man on a scooter was struck twice by a Thar SUV first while overtaking and again in reverse. The victim is in ICU with a skull fracture. Police seized the vehicle, detained the owner, and filed attempted murder charges. The accused 20-year-old driver remains absconding. Hit-and-run cases spark outrage in Jammu.

In Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, an elderly man on a scooter was struck twice by a Thar SUV first while overtaking and again in reverse.
In Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, an elderly man on a scooter was struck twice by a Thar SUV first while overtaking and again in reverse.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 02:40:45 IST

In a shocking case of alleged road rage in Jammu, an elderly man riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after being struck twice by a Thar SUV in the Gandhi Nagar area. The disturbing incident occurred on Sunday, July 27, 2025, when the SUV first hit the man while overtaking another vehicle and then reversed to hit him again, before fleeing the scene.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the driver of the SUV did not stop to help the victim. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police, suffered a skull fracture and remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s son expressed anguish and demanded the strictest punishment. “Our father was hit twice by the person driving the Thar. Murder charges should be slapped against him. Our father is in the ICU. Doctors have said that there’s a fracture in his skull. He is very critical. Hit-and-run cases were unheard in Jammu. These things happen in Delhi and other places. Strong action must be taken against the culprit,” he said.

The Jammu District Police acted swiftly, seizing the SUV involved in the hit-and-run and taking the vehicle owner and the accused’s father in for questioning. The accused, a 20-year-old man, is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway to locate and arrest him.

On Monday, the Jammu Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to share updates on the case. “Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized, its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues,” read the post.

Authorities have now added charges of attempted murder to the FIR, after statements from eyewitnesses suggested the act was intentional. The rare and brutal nature of the crime has left Jammu residents stunned, as such hit-and-run cases are uncommon in the city.

Police investigations are ongoing, and public pressure is mounting for the accused to be apprehended and prosecuted without delay.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

Tags: Hit-And-RunJammu

RELATED News

‘EAM Did Not Categorically Say US Wasn’t Involved’: Priyanka Gandhi Raises Doubts Over Jaishankar’s Statement
Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Cancelled In Yemen, Says Indian Grand Mufti’s Office — Final Decision Awaited
Operation Sindoor Only Paused, Will Resume If Needed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
How Can A White House Gora Announce Ceasefire? Asks Asaduddin Owaisi, Hits Out At Government Over Playing Cricket With Pakistan
Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta

LATEST NEWS

Did Trump Ban Jeffrey Epstein From His Club? Here’s What US President Said
Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles
20 Years of Swades: Shah Rukh Khan’s Timeless Role and Inspiring Journey Revisited
US-China Tariff Talks May Pave Way for Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Meeting
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Push to Defund Planned Parenthood
Disha Vakani’s Long Absence: Behind the Scenes of Her Exit and the Search for a New Daya Ben
Trump Urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to Ensure Food Reaches Gaza As Concerns Rise Over Hunger
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
“Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Power Play Amid Estate Drama — Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent
United States Welcome Ceasefire in Cambodia-Thailand Border Conflict
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?