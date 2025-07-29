Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

In a shocking case of alleged road rage in Jammu, an elderly man riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after being struck twice by a Thar SUV in the Gandhi Nagar area. The disturbing incident occurred on Sunday, July 27, 2025, when the SUV first hit the man while overtaking another vehicle and then reversed to hit him again, before fleeing the scene.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the driver of the SUV did not stop to help the victim. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police, suffered a skull fracture and remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s son expressed anguish and demanded the strictest punishment. “Our father was hit twice by the person driving the Thar. Murder charges should be slapped against him. Our father is in the ICU. Doctors have said that there’s a fracture in his skull. He is very critical. Hit-and-run cases were unheard in Jammu. These things happen in Delhi and other places. Strong action must be taken against the culprit,” he said.

The Jammu District Police acted swiftly, seizing the SUV involved in the hit-and-run and taking the vehicle owner and the accused’s father in for questioning. The accused, a 20-year-old man, is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway to locate and arrest him.

On Monday, the Jammu Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to share updates on the case. “Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized, its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues,” read the post.

Authorities have now added charges of attempted murder to the FIR, after statements from eyewitnesses suggested the act was intentional. The rare and brutal nature of the crime has left Jammu residents stunned, as such hit-and-run cases are uncommon in the city.

Police investigations are ongoing, and public pressure is mounting for the accused to be apprehended and prosecuted without delay.

