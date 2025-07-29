Home > India > Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

Maharashtra plans a government-backed ride‑hailing app Jai Maharashtra/Maha‑Ride to offer taxis, autorickshaws and e‑bikes, breaking private monopoly of Uber/Ola/Rapido. Youth get vehicle loans at 10% interest, subsidized to zero. App aligned with central aggregator rules. Final approval and policy review meeting on August 5.

Maharashtra unveils plans for a state-run ride‑hailing app Maha‑Ride or Jai Maharashtra to book taxis
Maharashtra unveils plans for a state-run ride‑hailing app Maha‑Ride or Jai Maharashtra to book taxis

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 01:42:34 IST

In a bold move to counter the dominance of private ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, the Maharashtra government has announced plans to launch its own app-based transport service offering autorickshaw, taxi, and e-bike bookings. The app likely to be named Jai Maharashtra, Maha‑Ride, Maha‑Yatri, or Maha Go—aims to provide affordable, transparent transport while creating jobs for unemployed Marathi youth.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that although the app is still pending final approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, it is already in the final stages of regulatory alignment. “We are collaborating with Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology, MITRA, and private tech firms to develop this app under central aggregator guidelines,” he said 

The initiative is not only about transport; it’s also a youth empowerment strategy. Unemployed young people will be eligible for vehicle purchase loans at a 10% interest rate from Mumbai Bank, with an 11% subsidy from state-run corporations Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, Vimukta Jati Corporation, OBC Corporation, and MSDC making the loans effectively interest-free 

Sarnaik emphasised that this government-led platform would curb the exploitation allied with some unofficial apps. “Private apps often profit at the expense of both drivers and passengers,” he observed. The state-supported app promises a more equitable model, backed by infrastructure, technology, and manpower to benefit all stakeholders 

A pivotal meeting is scheduled for August 5 at Mantralaya, where Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy CMs, MLA Praveen Darekar, government officials, and app developers will review policy frameworks and finalise the app’s operational plan 

Earlier in July, Sarnaik had directed strict legal action against private app-based transport services buses, cars, or bike taxis that disobey regulations. Now, with the state’s own platform in the works, Maharashtra may soon offer a public alternative that emphasises regulation, transparency, and social impact 

If approved, Maha‑Ride or its alternative name heralds a new chapter in Maharashtra’s public transport system, blending digital governance with economic upliftment for local youth, while tackling the influence of private ride-hailing monopolies.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai: Woman Falls Into Water-Filled Ditch Following Google Maps Direction, Rescued

Tags: maharashtraRide Hailing App

RELATED News

‘EAM Did Not Categorically Say US Wasn’t Involved’: Priyanka Gandhi Raises Doubts Over Jaishankar’s Statement
Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Cancelled In Yemen, Says Indian Grand Mufti’s Office — Final Decision Awaited
Operation Sindoor Only Paused, Will Resume If Needed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
How Can A White House Gora Announce Ceasefire? Asks Asaduddin Owaisi, Hits Out At Government Over Playing Cricket With Pakistan
Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta

LATEST NEWS

Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles
20 Years of Swades: Shah Rukh Khan’s Timeless Role and Inspiring Journey Revisited
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants
US-China Tariff Talks May Pave Way for Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Meeting
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Push to Defund Planned Parenthood
Disha Vakani’s Long Absence: Behind the Scenes of Her Exit and the Search for a New Daya Ben
Trump Urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to Ensure Food Reaches Gaza As Concerns Rise Over Hunger
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
“Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Power Play Amid Estate Drama — Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent
United States Welcome Ceasefire in Cambodia-Thailand Border Conflict
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?