4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday stated that it has conducted 4,719 meetings with representatives of national and state political parties in six months to address concerns and suggestions raised by them.

The meetings were envisaged by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Conference of Chief Election Officers (CEOs) held in March 2025.

As per the release, out of 4,719 meetings, 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties were organised.

These meetings are a new initiative by the poll body and a departure from the earlier mode of interaction with political parties, which were prompted solely by the representation from political parties.

These meetings were organised to strengthen the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework, with all stakeholders.

In May, the heads or authorised representatives of five recognised national parties, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), National People’s Party and Aam Aadmi Party, met the Commission. It also met with 17 recognised state political parties between July and August.

Congress Did Not Participate, Invited On May 15

The ECI said that the Indian National Congress was invited to a meeting on May 15, but the party did not attend. The invitation came amid allegations raised by Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi of vote manipulation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and multiple assembly elections.

The poll body said that during the past six months, it has addressed the long-felt need for constructive discussions with the National and State Political Parties across all levels, by having several rounds of meetings with the representatives of all recognised Political Parties in a structured manner.

