LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > 4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

The ECI stated that it has conducted 4,719 meetings with representatives of national and state political parties in six months to address concerns and suggestions raised by them.

4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI
4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 13:00:50 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday stated that it has conducted 4,719 meetings with representatives of national and state political parties in six months to address concerns and suggestions raised by them.

The meetings were envisaged by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Conference of Chief Election Officers (CEOs) held in March 2025.

ECI Held 4,719 Meetings

As per the release, out of 4,719 meetings, 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties were organised.

These meetings are a new initiative by the poll body and a departure from the earlier mode of interaction with political parties, which were prompted solely by the representation from political parties.

4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

These meetings were organised to strengthen the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework, with all stakeholders.

In May, the heads or authorised representatives of five recognised national parties, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), National People’s Party and Aam Aadmi Party, met the Commission. It also met with 17 recognised state political parties between July and August.

Congress Did Not Participate, Invited On May 15

The ECI said that the Indian National Congress was invited to a meeting on May 15, but the party did not attend. The invitation came amid allegations raised by Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi of vote manipulation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and multiple assembly elections.

The poll body said that during the past six months, it has addressed the long-felt need for constructive discussions with the National and State Political Parties across all levels, by having several rounds of meetings with the representatives of all recognised Political Parties in a structured manner. 

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 10: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul In Bihar’s Supaul, What’s The Latest Update?

Tags: ECIelection commissionElectoral reform

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI
4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI
4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI
4719 Meetings With Political Parties In Last Six Months To Strengthen Electoral Process: ECI

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?