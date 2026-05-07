48-Year-Old Kerala Expat Driver Wins Rs 64 Crore Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Jackpot After Six Years Of Trying

A life-changing stroke of luck has transformed the life of a Kerala expat living in Dubai. Abdul Rasheed Allipra Valappil Abdu, a 48-year-old private driver from Kerala’s Malappuram district, won the grand prize of AED 25 million, approximately Rs 64.6 crore, in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi live draw held in early May 2026. The massive jackpot ended a six-year journey of persistence for Abdul Rasheed, who had been regularly purchasing tickets in hopes of one day hitting the grand prize. The Dubai-based driver currently works for an Emirati family and has been employed in the UAE for the last 17 years.

A Dream Finally Comes True After Years Of Waiting

Abdul Rasheed purchased the winning ticket, numbered 012318, on April 19, only weeks before the lucky draw changed his life forever. The Kerala native, originally from Edapal in Malappuram district, received the life-changing news while spending time with friends in Dubai.

“I’m very happy. It was a special moment to find out while I was with my friends,” he shared after the announcement, still struggling to process the shocking win.

The victory has now placed him among the growing list of expatriates in the UAE whose lives have been transformed through the popular Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw.

The Winning Ticket Was Bought By A Group Of Friends

Although the ticket was registered under Abdul Rasheed’s name, the purchase was actually part of a long-running group effort involving 27 participants. The group mainly consists of drivers and technicians living in Dubai’s Rashidiya area.

Most members of the group are Malayalees, while a few Pakistani friends are also part of the monthly contribution system. For years, they have been pooling money together to buy Big Ticket entries, hoping luck would eventually favour them.

Interestingly, the ticket was purchased in Abdul Rasheed’s name because he is set to celebrate his birthday on May 30, making the win even more special for him and his friends.

No Immediate Plans To Quit His Job

Despite becoming a multi-crore winner overnight, Abdul Rasheed has said he does not plan to immediately resign from his job as a private driver. Instead, he wants to carefully discuss plans with his family and fellow ticket participants before making any major decisions.

His wife, Sohara, and their two daughters currently live in India. Abdul Rasheed said the family will collectively decide how the prize money should be utilised.

The story has resonated strongly across Kerala, and the wider Indian expat community in the UAE, where thousands of workers participate in such draws every month with dreams of financial freedom.

Another Kerala Expat Wins Luxury Car In Same Draw

The same Big Ticket draw also brought more joy for Kerala expatriates. Asharaf Abdulla, a 41-year-old driver based in Abu Dhabi, won a luxury Land Rover Defender in the Dream Car category.

Like Abdul Rasheed, Asharaf had also been participating consistently for years. He had been trying his luck for nearly nine years before finally securing a major win.

The dual victories have once again highlighted the popularity of Big Ticket among expatriate workers from South Asia, especially the Malayalee community in the Gulf.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Continues To Change Lives

Established in 1992, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is considered one of the largest and longest-running raffle draws in the Middle East. Over the years, it has turned countless expatriates, including blue-collar workers, into millionaires overnight. The organisers have already announced a refreshed prize lineup for June 2026, with a headline jackpot of AED 20 million expected to attract thousands of new participants across the UAE and beyond.

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