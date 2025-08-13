8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

8th Pay Commission Latest News: More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners continue to wait for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise their salaries and pensions. The government approved the formation on January 16, 2025, but has not yet formally constituted the panel. The Terms of Reference (ToR) and the appointment of the chairman and members remain pending, increasing concerns among employees.

The delay has raised questions from various quarters, especially since the revision will directly impact the Dearness Allowance, salaries, and pensions of millions of employees and retirees.

Rajya Sabha MP Questions Delay in Commission Formation

On August 12, 2025, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan raised the issue in the Upper House. He sought details from the Finance Ministry on when inputs regarding the 8th Pay Commission’s constitution were requested from key stakeholders, including central ministries and departments, and when their responses were received. Khan also questioned why the government failed to notify the Commission after nearly seven months and whether the fiscal condition of the central government was a factor in the delay. He further asked for a clear timeline for notifying the Commission and appointing its members.

Finance Ministry Responds on Pay Commission Status

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded that inputs for the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference were sought from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training, and all states via communications dated January 17 and February 17, 2025. He confirmed the government’s decision to set up the Commission but said the inputs are still being received. “Official notification would be issued in due course. The Chairperson and Members of the 8th CPC would be appointed once the 8th CPC is notified by the Government,” Chaudhary stated.

8th Pay Commission to Benefit Over 1.15 Crore People

The 8th Pay Commission will revise pensions, allowances, and salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees. It will also adjust the Dearness Allowance in line with inflation. The revision will benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners. The new commission is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, but uncertainty looms as the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ends on December 31, 2025, and the new panel has yet to be formed.

