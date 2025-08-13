LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > 8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners remain anxious as the 8th Pay Commission, approved on January 16, 2025, has not yet been formally constituted. The Terms of Reference and appointments of the chairperson and members are still pending. On August 12, 2025, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan questioned the Finance Ministry in Rajya Sabha about the delay, reasons for non-notification, and the expected timeline.

8th pay commission
8th pay commission

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 12:22:00 IST

8th Pay Commission Latest News: More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners continue to wait for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise their salaries and pensions. The government approved the formation on January 16, 2025, but has not yet formally constituted the panel. The Terms of Reference (ToR) and the appointment of the chairman and members remain pending, increasing concerns among employees.

The delay has raised questions from various quarters, especially since the revision will directly impact the Dearness Allowance, salaries, and pensions of millions of employees and retirees.

Rajya Sabha MP Questions Delay in Commission Formation

On August 12, 2025, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan raised the issue in the Upper House. He sought details from the Finance Ministry on when inputs regarding the 8th Pay Commission’s constitution were requested from key stakeholders, including central ministries and departments, and when their responses were received. Khan also questioned why the government failed to notify the Commission after nearly seven months and whether the fiscal condition of the central government was a factor in the delay. He further asked for a clear timeline for notifying the Commission and appointing its members.

Finance Ministry Responds on Pay Commission Status

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded that inputs for the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference were sought from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training, and all states via communications dated January 17 and February 17, 2025. He confirmed the government’s decision to set up the Commission but said the inputs are still being received. “Official notification would be issued in due course. The Chairperson and Members of the 8th CPC would be appointed once the 8th CPC is notified by the Government,” Chaudhary stated.

8th Pay Commission to Benefit Over 1.15 Crore People

The 8th Pay Commission will revise pensions, allowances, and salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees. It will also adjust the Dearness Allowance in line with inflation. The revision will benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners. The new commission is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, but uncertainty looms as the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ends on December 31, 2025, and the new panel has yet to be formed.

Must Read: Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

Tags: 8th pay commissionDearness Allowance

RELATED News

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss

LATEST NEWS

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?