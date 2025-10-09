9 Universities From UK To Open Campuses In India, Says PM Modi After Meeting Starmer, Check Full List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced that nine British universities will set up campuses in India. The announcement came during the India-UK CEO Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Leading the initiative is the University of Southampton, which has already launched its Gurugram campus and welcomed its first batch of students. The move aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages international collaboration and global exposure for Indian students.

Calling it a “historic step” for education, PM Modi said, “The largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far has come with Prime Minister Starmer. It is a matter of great joy that now nine universities from the UK are going to open campuses in India.”

The expansion aims to provide Indian students access to world-class education within the country while promoting research partnerships, innovation, and skill development. It will also encourage closer ties between academia and industry.

Among the new entrants, the University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish an Enterprise Campus in Mumbai, which will begin admitting students by the summer of 2026. Similarly, the University of Surrey will open its India campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City by 2026–27.

According to reports, here’s the full list:

University of Southampton – Gurugram (campus already operational)

University of Liverpool – Bangalore

University of York – Mumbai

University of Aberdeen – Mumbai

University of Bristol – Mumbai

University of Surrey – Gujarat’s GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec)

University of Western Australia – global campuses in Chennai & Mumbai

Deakin University & University of Wollongong opened India branch campuses in GIFT City

Newcastle University mulls setting up campus in India, announces scholarships for students

