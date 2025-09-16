A Statesman at 75: Modi and the Making of Naya Bharat

I n recent weeks, there has been a perceptible buzz around the world about India’s quiet but firm rise. Global economic and geopolitical turbulence has unsettled many, but India has stood its ground with composure, refusing to yield to unfair pressure or bullying. What is striking is not just that New Delhi is navigating these storms with noteworthy resolve, but that it has done so in a way that even commenta- tors traditionally critical of India are now compelled to acknowledge with respect, and at times, with some- thing approaching awe. Much of this transforma- tion is inseparable from the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I recall the first time I met him, about a quarter of a century ago, at a small gathering at the home of my friend, the late Arun Jaitley. PM Modi was then the new chief minister of Gujarat. In that set- ting, many in his position might have been tentative, still finding their feet. But he exuded none of that. Instead, there was a mag- netic, charismatic pres- ence. He spoke with a cool, calm clarity and a firm- ness of resolve that left an indelible impression on everyone in that room. It came as no surprise to those who interacted with him then that he would go on not only to become one of India’s most successful chief ministers, but also a towering global personal- ity, recognised year after year as the world’s most popular leader.

He exemplifies the spirit of Naya Bharat—a new, aspirational India where humble beginnings are no barrier to reaching the pinnacle of achievement through talent and hard work. The transformation he has led will be spoken and written about for cen- turies, but what is remark- able is the pace of change in barely a decade. India has surged to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is shortly poised to be the third. Deep-rooted reforms have pulled hundreds of mil- lions out of poverty, un- leashed an unprecedented wave of infrastructure building, and fostered a dynamic ecosystem of start-ups and innovation. Equally significant has been India’s diplomacy under Modi. Global institu- tions remain largely relics of the post–World War II order, yet India today com- mands a seat at the high table of decision-making. Its role in forums from the G20 to BRICS has been decisive, and its outreach from Operation Sindoor to vaccine diplomacy has positioned India as both a responsible power and a voice of the Global South. Modi’s legendary work ethic underpins this story. Tirelessly, he has pursued a mission to power India’s renaissance, reviving the stature it once enjoyed as a Vishwaguru, a civilisa- tional state that drew seek- ers of knowledge, spiritu- ality, and prosperity from around the world. His deep connection and passion- ate communication have endeared him to crores of citizens.One such instance among many, Mann Ki Baat, his monthly broad- cast, has broken records in scale and reach, becoming an iconic exercise in direct communication between the leader and people.

The magnetism of his gi- gantic public rallies is well known, but less remarked upon is his constant urging of inclusivity. His cherished slogan- Sabka Saath, Sab- ka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, is not mere rhetoric, but a consistent theme in his governance and vision.

As he turns 75, the good wishes pouring in for him number in the billions, and for good reason. The India of today, Atmanirb- har Bharat, confident in its economy, resolute in its security as demonstrated by Operation Sindoor, and influential in global diplo- macy, stands on the thresh- old of a new golden era. It is an era defined by aspira- tion and resilience, rooted in civilisational confidence, and shaped by a leader whose journey embodies the very spirit of the nation. * The author is the National Vice President and the Spokes- person for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)