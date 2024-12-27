Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“A Visionary Leader”, World Leaders Express Respect For Manmohan Singh

World leaders, including Antony Blinken, Stephen Harper, and Hamid Karzai, pay tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, celebrating his economic and diplomatic legacy.

“A Visionary Leader”, World Leaders Express Respect For Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, has been remembered globally for his immense contributions to India and the world. Condolences have poured in from international leaders, who praised his role as the architect of India’s economic reforms and his commitment to fostering global partnerships.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep respect for Dr. Singh, calling him one of the “greatest champions” of the US-India strategic partnership. Blinken highlighted how Dr. Singh’s leadership, especially in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, laid the groundwork for the close ties between the two countries. He also noted Dr. Singh’s domestic legacy in driving India’s economic growth.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper also shared his grief, remembering Singh as a man of “exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom.” In a heartfelt post, he extended condolences to Singh’s family and friends. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai described Singh as an “unwavering ally” to Afghanistan, deeply mourning his loss.

Leaders from around the world, including former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed and Russian officials, echoed similar sentiments. They remembered Dr. Singh as a global statesman with an unparalleled economic mind and a warm, endearing personality.

Dr. Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. His legacy as a skilled economist and diplomatic figure will continue to influence India’s growth and global standing for years to come.

ALSO READ: Legacy Of Dr. Manmohan Singh: India’s Unshakable Pillar Of Economic Reform

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh world

Advertisement

Also Read

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Shocking Revelations! Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Downed By Russian Missile: Preliminary Investigation Reveals

Shocking Revelations! Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Downed By Russian Missile: Preliminary Investigation Reveals

Japan’s Record Budget Increases Social Welfare And Defense Spending To Address Aging Population

Japan’s Record Budget Increases Social Welfare And Defense Spending To Address Aging Population

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox