“A Visionary Leader”, World Leaders Express Respect For Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, has been remembered globally for his immense contributions to India and the world. Condolences have poured in from international leaders, who praised his role as the architect of India’s economic reforms and his commitment to fostering global partnerships.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep respect for Dr. Singh, calling him one of the “greatest champions” of the US-India strategic partnership. Blinken highlighted how Dr. Singh’s leadership, especially in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, laid the groundwork for the close ties between the two countries. He also noted Dr. Singh’s domestic legacy in driving India’s economic growth.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper also shared his grief, remembering Singh as a man of “exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom.” In a heartfelt post, he extended condolences to Singh’s family and friends. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai described Singh as an “unwavering ally” to Afghanistan, deeply mourning his loss.

Leaders from around the world, including former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed and Russian officials, echoed similar sentiments. They remembered Dr. Singh as a global statesman with an unparalleled economic mind and a warm, endearing personality.

Dr. Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. His legacy as a skilled economist and diplomatic figure will continue to influence India’s growth and global standing for years to come.

ALSO READ: Legacy Of Dr. Manmohan Singh: India’s Unshakable Pillar Of Economic Reform