dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
Aadhaar Card Update: New Rules, Fees & Name Change Norms Effective From November 1

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today has rolled out key changes to make Aadhaar updates faster and simpler. The new rules allow cardholders to update their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online without visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Published: November 1, 2025 22:41:13 IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today rolled out key changes to make Aadhaar updates faster and simpler. The new rules allow cardholders to update their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online without visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

The UIDAI stated that the revised process aims to make Aadhaar management seamless through the myAadhaar portal, while ensuring data accuracy. However, biometric updates such as fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs will still require a visit to enrolment centres.

1. Aadhaar Details Can Be Updated Online

From November 1, holders can make demographic updates—such as name, address, mobile number, and date of birth—entirely online through the myAadhaar portal. Details will be verified using government databases like PAN or passport, reducing the need for physical visits.

2. New Aadhaar Update Fees

The UIDAI has revised the fee structure for updates.

₹75 for demographic changes,

₹125 for biometric updates,

Free if demographic and biometric updates are done together.

The online document updates remain free until June 14, 2026. Children aged 5 to 17 years can update their biometric data at no cost.

3. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Made Mandatory

The UIDAI has also reinforced that Aadhaar-PAN linking is compulsory from November 1. Cardholders must link their Aadhaar with PAN by December 31, 2025. PAN cards not linked by then will be deactivated from January 1, 2026.

New PAN applicants must authenticate Aadhaar during registration to ensure a paperless and transparent process. Failure to link may lead to fines and restrictions.

Tags: Aadhaar CardAadhaar Card updatesUnique Identification Authority of India

