AAP Councillor Criticizes Delhi’s ‘Mahila Samman’ Scheme: Calls For Accountability

In a surprising turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Ravindra Solanki publicly criticized the Delhi government’s ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana,’ accusing the administration of overpromising and underdelivering. The scheme, which proposes raising financial aid to ₹2,100 for women, has drawn fire for failing to meet its initial commitment of providing a ₹1,000 allowance.

Solanki voiced his frustration during a press interaction, stating, “A lot of women come to the office asking about the ₹1,000 allowance. So far, no ₹1,000 allowance has been given, and now they are queuing up for the ₹2,100 proposed allowance. Kejriwal ji should have first fulfilled the promise of the ₹1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme.”

Departments Distance Themselves

Adding to the controversy, Delhi’s women and child development and health departments issued public notices warning citizens about the non-existence of the promised schemes. The notices clarified that no official processes were in place for the registration or disbursement of the proposed ₹2,100 allowance or free medical treatment for the elderly, labeling any ongoing form collection as fraudulent.

The women and child development department stated, “Since no such scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of forms for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise.”

Kejriwal Blames BJP

In response to the uproar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was behind attempts to derail the schemes, suggesting that these actions were politically motivated. He warned of a possible arrest of Chief Minister Atishi in what he called a “fake” case, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “They are completely rattled with Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojna. They have hatched a plan to arrest Chief Minister Atishi in the next few days.”

The internal criticism from AAP’s own councillor, coupled with public skepticism, has cast a shadow over the Mahila Samman Yojana. With promises unfulfilled and trust waning, the Delhi government faces mounting pressure to address these concerns transparently.

