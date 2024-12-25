Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

AAP Councillor Criticizes Delhi’s ‘Mahila Samman’ Scheme: Calls For Accountability

Delhi’s Mahila Samman Yojana faces backlash as an AAP councillor highlights unmet promises, fueling public distrust and sparking political tensions.

AAP Councillor Criticizes Delhi’s ‘Mahila Samman’ Scheme: Calls For Accountability

In a surprising turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Ravindra Solanki publicly criticized the Delhi government’s ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana,’ accusing the administration of overpromising and underdelivering. The scheme, which proposes raising financial aid to ₹2,100 for women, has drawn fire for failing to meet its initial commitment of providing a ₹1,000 allowance.

Solanki voiced his frustration during a press interaction, stating, “A lot of women come to the office asking about the ₹1,000 allowance. So far, no ₹1,000 allowance has been given, and now they are queuing up for the ₹2,100 proposed allowance. Kejriwal ji should have first fulfilled the promise of the ₹1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme.”

Departments Distance Themselves

Adding to the controversy, Delhi’s women and child development and health departments issued public notices warning citizens about the non-existence of the promised schemes. The notices clarified that no official processes were in place for the registration or disbursement of the proposed ₹2,100 allowance or free medical treatment for the elderly, labeling any ongoing form collection as fraudulent.

The women and child development department stated, “Since no such scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of forms for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise.”

Kejriwal Blames BJP

In response to the uproar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was behind attempts to derail the schemes, suggesting that these actions were politically motivated. He warned of a possible arrest of Chief Minister Atishi in what he called a “fake” case, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “They are completely rattled with Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojna. They have hatched a plan to arrest Chief Minister Atishi in the next few days.”

The internal criticism from AAP’s own councillor, coupled with public skepticism, has cast a shadow over the Mahila Samman Yojana. With promises unfulfilled and trust waning, the Delhi government faces mounting pressure to address these concerns transparently.

ALSO READ: WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Filed under

AAP BJP

Advertisement

Also Read

AAP Alleges BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Paid ₹1,100 to Women Voters in Kejriwal’s Constituency

AAP Alleges BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Paid ₹1,100 to Women Voters in Kejriwal’s Constituency

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

How Did Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan? Details Revealed

How Did Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan? Details Revealed

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Recommends Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Recommends Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox