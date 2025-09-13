‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest against the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14. Saurabh Bhardwaj asked that we use to say that trade and terrorism can't go together, that water and terrorism can't go together, that talks and terrorism can't go together. Why cricket?

AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14 (Photo - Screenshot from @Saurabh_MLAgk)
AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14 (Photo - Screenshot from @Saurabh_MLAgk)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by Saurabh Bharadwaj burnt an effigy of Pakistani cricketers during a protest against the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan. The T20 match is scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14.

Protesting against the match, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Sindoor of 26 women, killed by terrorists, was wiped off. “Pakistani cricketers made derogatory posts about our sisters., “He added.

His remarks came in reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

He asked a question about how our team can play Cricket with such people? Ans, how can the Govt do this? “We used to say that trade and terrorism can’t go together, that water and terrorism can’t go together, that talks and terrorism can’t go together. So, how can Cricket and terrorism go on together? He further added.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha also said that BJP leaders used to say that blood and water can’t flow together. So, how is blood and Cricket taking place together? 
He further said, “We oppose this. Pakistani players used to make derogatory posts about our sisters. Will you play Cricket then? Will the office bearers in ICC and BCCI tolerate this?”

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked, “Why is there a need to make Prime Minister Ji play a match with Pakistan? The entire country is saying that this match should not happen. Then why is this match being organised? Is this also being done under Trump’s pressure? How much more will you bow down before Trump?”

However, the Supreme Court on Sept 11, 2025, declined a Public Interest Litigation filed under Article 32, seeking urgent directions to cancel the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14. Justice Maheshwari said, “What is the urgency. “It’s a match, let it be. The match is this Sunday, what can be done?”

ALSO READ: Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi Surrenders After 43 Years Underground

