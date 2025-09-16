Adopt Humanitarian Approach To Win People’s Trust: CM Naidu To Collectors
Adopt Humanitarian Approach To Win People's Trust: CM Naidu To Collectors

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the district collectors to adopt a humanitarian approach and ensure efficient governance that meets the aspirations of people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo Credit- x.com/ncbn)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo Credit- x.com/ncbn)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 16, 2025 06:10:22 IST

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged district collectors to adopt a humanitarian approach and ensure efficient governance that meets the aspirations of people. Addressing the fourth Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said collectors should step out of their offices and focus on field visits to understand ground realities.

Naidu reminded collectors that they are the driving force in delivering public policies and welfare schemes effectively. “Complacency is not correct. Collectors must prove their efficiency through performance and set new benchmarks in administration,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that both elected leaders and district collectors share the collective responsibility of winning people’s confidence. Stressing the need to blend technology with ground-level interaction, he cited the success of welfare programmes like pensions and the newly launched Stree Sakthi free travel scheme for women in RTC buses. “The initiative has energised women and boosted their economic activity. Once women empowerment is fully realized, it will accelerate the state’s growth rate,” he observed.

Naidu underlined that his government is balancing development with welfare through innovative programmes like P-4, which seeks to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots. He accused the previous government of damaging the revenue system and said corrective measures are underway to strengthen land registration and prevent tampering.

The Chief Minister directed collectors to prioritise human resource development, Swachh Bharat initiatives, circular economy practices, and to focus on creating a “healthy, wealthy, and happy state” with ease of living as the guiding principle.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s economic strides, he said the state had achieved a 10.5% growth rate and was targeting 15%. He unveiled Swarnandhra Vision 2047, aligned with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047, as a roadmap for development. “Collectors should treat this vision document like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran, and work with utmost commitment,” he said.

