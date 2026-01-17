After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions that caused inconvenience to over three lakh passengers across India in December.

The aviation regulator announced the penalty in a statement on Saturday, citing serious lapses in planning and management.

Disruptions Between December 3–5 Trigger Probe

The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate widespread operational chaos between December 3 and 5. During this period, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed services, stranding thousands of passengers at major airports nationwide.

Committee Finds Over-Optimisation and Management Lapses

According to the DGCA, the committee conducted a detailed inquiry into IndiGo’s network planning, crew rostering, and software systems. The probe found that the disruptions were caused by over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in the airline’s management structure and operational control.

“The airline’s management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffers, and effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions,” the DGCA said.

Crew Rosters Designed With Minimal Recovery Margins

The committee also flagged IndiGo’s aggressive approach to maximising resource utilisation. It noted that crew rosters were designed to push duty limits, relying heavily on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins, leaving little room to absorb disruptions.

This focus on maximising aircraft and crew utilisation significantly weakened operational resilience, the regulator said.

Breakdown of ₹22.2 Crore Penalty

The total fine imposed on IndiGo includes:

₹30 lakh per day for 68 days of non-compliance

₹1.8 crore as a one-time systemic penalty

In addition, the DGCA has directed IndiGo to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore as part of the enforcement action.

IndiGo Responds to DGCA Order

Responding to the penalty, IndiGo said it would take full cognisance of the DGCA’s orders and implement corrective measures. The airline added that an in-depth internal review has been underway since the disruptions.

“The Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking appropriate measures in a thoughtful and timely manner. An in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of internal processes has been underway to ensure the airline emerges stronger,” the airline said in a statement.

One of the Biggest Regulatory Actions Against an Airline

The penalty marks one of the strongest regulatory actions taken by the DGCA against an Indian airline in recent years, underscoring growing scrutiny over operational preparedness and passenger inconvenience amid expanding air traffic.

