LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > India > After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

DGCA fined IndiGo ₹22.2 crore after massive December flight disruptions that affected over 3 lakh passengers, citing serious management lapses.

DGCA fined IndiGo ₹22.2 crore after massive December flight disruptions (PHOTO: X)
DGCA fined IndiGo ₹22.2 crore after massive December flight disruptions (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 17, 2026 21:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions that caused inconvenience to over three lakh passengers across India in December.

You Might Be Interested In

The aviation regulator announced the penalty in a statement on Saturday, citing serious lapses in planning and management.

Disruptions Between December 3–5 Trigger Probe

The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate widespread operational chaos between December 3 and 5. During this period, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed services, stranding thousands of passengers at major airports nationwide.

You Might Be Interested In

Committee Finds Over-Optimisation and Management Lapses

According to the DGCA, the committee conducted a detailed inquiry into IndiGo’s network planning, crew rostering, and software systems. The probe found that the disruptions were caused by over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in the airline’s management structure and operational control.

“The airline’s management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffers, and effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions,” the DGCA said.

Crew Rosters Designed With Minimal Recovery Margins

The committee also flagged IndiGo’s aggressive approach to maximising resource utilisation. It noted that crew rosters were designed to push duty limits, relying heavily on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins, leaving little room to absorb disruptions.

This focus on maximising aircraft and crew utilisation significantly weakened operational resilience, the regulator said.

Breakdown of ₹22.2 Crore Penalty

The total fine imposed on IndiGo includes:

  • ₹30 lakh per day for 68 days of non-compliance

  • ₹1.8 crore as a one-time systemic penalty

In addition, the DGCA has directed IndiGo to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore as part of the enforcement action.

IndiGo Responds to DGCA Order

Responding to the penalty, IndiGo said it would take full cognisance of the DGCA’s orders and implement corrective measures. The airline added that an in-depth internal review has been underway since the disruptions.

“The Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking appropriate measures in a thoughtful and timely manner. An in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of internal processes has been underway to ensure the airline emerges stronger,” the airline said in a statement.

One of the Biggest Regulatory Actions Against an Airline

The penalty marks one of the strongest regulatory actions taken by the DGCA against an Indian airline in recent years, underscoring growing scrutiny over operational preparedness and passenger inconvenience amid expanding air traffic.

ALSO READ: India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dgcaflight cancellationshome-hero-pos-1indigoIndiGo flight chaos

RELATED News

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

Mumbai Power Play: Eknath Shinde Moves All Corporators To Hotel – Fear Of Poaching Or Bargaining For Mayor Post As Uddhav Thackery Drops Cryptic Message?

Silent Trade War? How India’s 30% Pulse Tariffs On US May Be A Message To Trump

LATEST NEWS

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

‘Is That A Joke?’ Elon Musk Hints At Buying Ryanair, Calls CEO An ‘Utter Idiot’ Amid Starlink Wi-Fi Row

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

Watch: ‘Refused To Pay For Fuel’: Hindu Petrol Pump Worker Crushed To Death In Bangladesh While Trying To Stop Senior BNP Leader’s SUV

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings
After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings
After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings
After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

QUICK LINKS