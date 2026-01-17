LIVE TV
India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Iranian authorities to grant consular access to 16 Indian crew members detained on the vessel MT Valiant Roar. Despite repeated diplomatic requests since December 14, access has not yet been allowed.

India urges Iran to allow consular access to 16 Indians detained on MT Valiant Roar. Photos: X.
India urges Iran to allow consular access to 16 Indians detained on MT Valiant Roar. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 17, 2026 19:46:32 IST

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday urged Iranian authorities to grant consular access to 16 Indian crew members detained on MT Valiant Roar. Despite repeated requests since Dec 14, access hasn’t been granted.

“Around mid-December 2025, Mission was informed about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iranian authorities, with 16 Indian crew members on board. The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on 14 December) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking Consular Access to the crew,” read the Indian Embassy statement.

“The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador.

The Iranian authorities were also requested to allow the crew to communicate with their families in India,” added the statement.

The embassy is working to ensurethe crew’s welfare: food, water, and fuel supplies arranged with the Iranian navy’s help and also engaging UAE-based ship-owning company for legal representation and provisions. Consulate in Dubai is also pressing the company for support.

“The Consulate also established contact with the UAE-based company that owns the ship on 15 December, and has subsequently been in touch with the Iran-based agents of the company, to press upon the company to ensure provision of food, water and fuel for the ship, and also to arrange legal representation for the crew in Iranian courts. Upon being informed by the ship of depleting food and water stocks, the Mission intervened with the Iranian navy to arrange emergency supplies of food and water in early January. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been pressing upon the ship-owning company to ensure legal representation and regular supplies of provisions to the ship,” added the statement.

The matter is expected to be subject to judicial process in Iran. However, the Mission and the Consulate continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew, and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings.

The statement by the Embassy comes shortly after, on Thursday, the family of Third Engineer Ketan Mehta appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rescue of their son.

Mehta was one of the members of the 16 Indian crew members of the vessel MT Valiant Roar who were taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),

The MT Valiant Roar was intercepted by the IRGC on December 8, 2025, in the international waters near Dibba Port, UAE. The Iranian authorities have accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: How India Is Ensuring Continuity Of The Chabahar Port Project Amid US Tariffs, Sanctions On Iran: MEA Explains

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 7:45 PM IST
India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

QUICK LINKS