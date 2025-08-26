LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

Kerala LoP VD Satheesan said Congress set a “shining example” by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, urging CM Pinarayi Vijayan to act against sex offenders in his office and CPI(M) leaders facing harassment and hawala allegations.

VD Satheesan slams CPI(M), asks why sex offenders remain protected in CM’s office. (Photo: ANI)
VD Satheesan slams CPI(M), asks why sex offenders remain protected in CM’s office. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 26, 2025 16:21:25 IST

Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a “shining example” in Kerala’s political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, even though no complaint had been filed either with the party or with the police.

Addressing reporters at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Satheesan challenged mediapersons to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about “sex offenders in the Chief Minister’s Office.” He alleged that several CPI(M) leaders continue to hold positions despite multiple complaints about their misconduct.

“Congress has shown moral courage. Now it is time for Vijayan to follow that example,” Satheesan said.Congress MLA, Mamkootathi, is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party’s primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator.

VD Satheesan warned CPM

The Kerala LoP warned Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), saying, “CPI(M) should not play too much with this issue. A lot is yet to come out. If it does, Kerala will be shocked. There is no need to wait until the elections for that. Consider it a threat if you want.”

“I have something special to tell the BJP people,” Satheesan said. “BJP workers demonstrated with a bull at the Cantonment House. Don’t let that bull go. The very next day, you will have to demonstrate with that bull at Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s house. Just wait,” he said.

On Rahul Mamkootathil’s allegations, Satheesan accused CPI(M) of double standards, and said, “The CPI(M) has no response to the serious allegations against M.V. Govindan’s son. The allegation that hawala money was given to CPI(M) leaders and ministers is serious. This issue is being raised only to hide it. CPI(M) should ask its own MLA accused in a rape case to resign.”He asked, “How many ministers are still in office despite facing sexual harassment allegations?”

Will Kerala CM take action?

Satheesan also alleged that even those accused of sexual misconduct within the Chief Minister’s office were being protected, and that CPI(M)’s current campaign was a deliberate attempt to shield the party’s state secretary MV Govindan and cover up the hawala controversy.

On Congress’ action on Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala LoP said, “Rahul Mamkootathil’s issue is closed. We took action that no other party in Kerala has ever taken. We acted against our own colleague with great pain, not based on his face or relationship, but based on principle. The party adopted a pro-women stance because it was convinced and because it respects women.”

“The media should ask Pinarayi Vijayan about those he continues to protect. But they will not get a chance. There will be no more real press conferences, and even if they are held, only a few curated questions will be allowed,” he alleged.

“The CPI(M) should continue its protest. But the people of Kerala are calling us every day to express support for our action. They say this decision is a landmark in Kerala’s political history,” Satheesan said. He added, “The man who insulted even an IAS officer is still sitting as a minister.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended From Congress Over Harassment Allegations

Tags: Congress KeralaRahul MamkootathilVD Satheesan

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’
After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’
After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’
After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?