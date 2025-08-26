After Rahul Mamkootathil’s Suspension, Congress Asks: ‘Will CPI(M) Act Against Its Own Sex Offenders?’

Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a “shining example” in Kerala’s political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, even though no complaint had been filed either with the party or with the police.

Addressing reporters at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Satheesan challenged mediapersons to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about “sex offenders in the Chief Minister’s Office.” He alleged that several CPI(M) leaders continue to hold positions despite multiple complaints about their misconduct.

“Congress has shown moral courage. Now it is time for Vijayan to follow that example,” Satheesan said.Congress MLA, Mamkootathi, is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party’s primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator.

VD Satheesan warned CPM

The Kerala LoP warned Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), saying, “CPI(M) should not play too much with this issue. A lot is yet to come out. If it does, Kerala will be shocked. There is no need to wait until the elections for that. Consider it a threat if you want.”

“I have something special to tell the BJP people,” Satheesan said. “BJP workers demonstrated with a bull at the Cantonment House. Don’t let that bull go. The very next day, you will have to demonstrate with that bull at Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s house. Just wait,” he said.

On Rahul Mamkootathil’s allegations, Satheesan accused CPI(M) of double standards, and said, “The CPI(M) has no response to the serious allegations against M.V. Govindan’s son. The allegation that hawala money was given to CPI(M) leaders and ministers is serious. This issue is being raised only to hide it. CPI(M) should ask its own MLA accused in a rape case to resign.”He asked, “How many ministers are still in office despite facing sexual harassment allegations?”

Will Kerala CM take action?

Satheesan also alleged that even those accused of sexual misconduct within the Chief Minister’s office were being protected, and that CPI(M)’s current campaign was a deliberate attempt to shield the party’s state secretary MV Govindan and cover up the hawala controversy.

On Congress’ action on Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala LoP said, “Rahul Mamkootathil’s issue is closed. We took action that no other party in Kerala has ever taken. We acted against our own colleague with great pain, not based on his face or relationship, but based on principle. The party adopted a pro-women stance because it was convinced and because it respects women.”

“The media should ask Pinarayi Vijayan about those he continues to protect. But they will not get a chance. There will be no more real press conferences, and even if they are held, only a few curated questions will be allowed,” he alleged.

“The CPI(M) should continue its protest. But the people of Kerala are calling us every day to express support for our action. They say this decision is a landmark in Kerala’s political history,” Satheesan said. He added, “The man who insulted even an IAS officer is still sitting as a minister.”

(With ANI Inputs)

