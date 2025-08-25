Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended From Congress Over Harassment Allegations

The Congress on Monday suspended Rahul Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership after several harassment allegations were levelled against him by multiple women. Malayalam actor Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran accused him of harassment.

Over allegations, Rahul Mamkootathil, former Kerala Youth Congress president, resigned from his post last week.

The controversy arose after Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a youth leader from a major political party had repeatedly sent her offensive messages and even invited her to a hotel.

She did not name anyone while levelling an allegation against him. However, the BJP staged a protest outside Mamkootathil’s office in Palakkad. The CPI(M)’s youth wing DYFI too marched to his office demanding his resignation.

Later, Honey Bhaskaran publicly named Mamkootathil and accused him of messaging her, claiming several complaints had been raised against him within the Youth Congress earlier, but no action was taken.

A trans woman named Avanthika also alleged that Mamkootathil sent her messages expressing a desire to rape her, India Today reported.

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil?

Recently suspended from the party’s primary membership, Rahul Mamkootathil was the former Kerala Youth Congress President. He is currently serving as an MLA from the Palakkad constituency.

He was born on November 12, 1989. He studied B.A. in History from Catholicate College, and M.A. in English Literature from IGNOU. Rahul also studied M.A. in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

He started his journey as a member of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in 2006. He served several posts of KSU, NSUI and Youth Congress. In 2023, he was appointed as the state president of the Indian Youth Congress.

Recently, actor Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran have accused him of harassment, which led to his resignation as the chief of Youth Congress.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Update: Vipin’s Father And Brother Arrested