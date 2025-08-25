Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Update: Vipin’s Father And Brother Arrested

Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Update: In the horrifying murder case in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the investigating Police made a third arrest on Monday morning. They nabbed the brother-in-law of deceased 28-year-old Nikki Bhati. Earlier, police arrested Nikki’s mother-in-law on Sunday, while her husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested on Saturday after being injured in a police encounter. Nikki and her sister Kanchan were married into the same household in Sirsa, Greater Noida, in December 2016. Police said Vipin set Nikki on fire on August 21 after a fight over her Instagram reels and her demand to reopen her beauty parlour.

Husband Confessed and Showed No Remorse

During interrogation, accused Vipin Bhati told police that he had “no remorse” for the incident. An earlier police report confirmed that Nikki died after being set ablaze inside her home. According to the victim’s family, Nikki faced continuous torture since her marriage in 2016. They alleged that her in-laws demanded Rs 36 lakh as dowry even after receiving a Scorpio vehicle and a motorcycle earlier. Police confirmed that Nikki’s argument with Vipin over reopening her beauty parlour turned violent. Vipin opposed her activities on Instagram reels and forbade her from working outside, leading to the brutal assault.

Disturbing Videos Surface Online

Several disturbing videos of the August 21 incident surfaced on social media, showing Nikki’s assault. One video showed a man pouring thinner, used in beauty parlours, on Nikki as she sat on the floor. Another video captured Vipin brutally assaulting her. A third video showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing. Testimonies from Nikki’s son and sister confirmed that Vipin and another woman dragged Nikki by her hair and assaulted her before setting her on fire. She succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday night while being taken to a hospital, police said.

Police Detail Sequence of Events

Kasna Station House Officer Dharmendra Shukla said that the investigation revealed the exact sequence of events on August 21. “Around 3.30 pm, Nikki told Vipin that she and her sister would reopen the parlour. When he refused, she said no one could stop them, which Bhati opposed,” Shukla said. He added, “Vipin told her that in their family, posting reels on Instagram and running a parlour were not allowed. The issue turned ugly, and he started assaulting her.” Police confirmed that Vipin and his family played a direct role in the assault that caused Nikki’s death.

Father and Brother of Accused Arrested

On Monday, Gautam Buddha Nagar police also arrested Satvir and Rohit, the father and brother of accused Vipin Bhati. Police caught them after receiving a tip-off as they had been absconding since the incident. An FIR against them was registered at Kasna Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by a relative of the victim. With these arrests, four people have been taken into custody so far in the dowry murder case. Police said they are still investigating and will ensure that strict action is taken against everyone responsible for Nikki’s death.

Vipin Injured in Police Encounter

While being taken for a medical examination, accused Vipin tried to escape police custody. He allegedly grabbed an officer’s pistol and attempted to flee. Police shot him in the leg during the encounter and re-arrested him. After receiving treatment, authorities produced him before the court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Officials confirmed that Vipin will remain under close watch while investigations continue. Police said the case highlights the dangers of dowry-related violence and assured the victim’s family that all accused will face strict legal action for their role in the murder.

