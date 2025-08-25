Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a 22-year-old youth was brutally beaten to death after a road accident in Baksa district’s Bogamati area on August 20. The victim, identified as Abhishek Das, was returning home with three of his friends when their car met with an accident at Bharali Chowk.

According to eyewitnesses, Abhishek and his friends were driving back from Bogamati Grassland when their vehicle swerved to avoid hitting an e-rickshaw. In the process, the car collided with a roadside shop pillar, shattering it on impact. The force of the crash caused the vehicle’s doors to jam shut, trapping the passengers inside.

Abhishek reportedly managed to climb out of the car through the sunroof. But instead of being helped, he was allegedly confronted by the e-rickshaw owner and the shopkeeper whose pillar had been damaged in the accident.

What followed, family members allege, was a merciless assault. Abhishek’s grandfather recounted the horrifying sequence:

“On August 20, Abhishek and three friends went to Bogamati’s Grassland. On the way back, their vehicle met with an accident at Bharali Chowk. In an attempt to save an e-rickshaw, the car crashed into a shop pillar. Abhishek got out through the sunroof, but at that very moment, the e-rickshaw owner and the shop owner surrounded him and brutally assaulted him. They dragged him nearly 50 feet away from the accident site and struck him on the neck with a rod. He collapsed in critical condition. We got the information almost an hour later, but by then it was too late.”

The grandfather further alleged that the other three boys in the car were also attacked and left injured.

Abhishek’s father rushed to the spot upon receiving the news, but delays in medical assistance proved fatal. With the nearest hospital several kilometers away and the ambulance arriving late, Abhishek succumbed to his injuries while being taken for treatment.

The incident has triggered shock and anger in the region. Locals and the victim’s family have condemned the mob-like behavior, questioning why an accident victim was beaten instead of being provided medical aid.

“This is not just an accident anymore. He was killed in cold blood. We demand a fair investigation and the strictest punishment for those responsible,” Abhishek’s family said.

Police officials said they have taken cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to Abhishek’s death. Authorities have assured the family that all those involved in the assault will be brought to justice.

The brutal killing has raised fresh concerns about mob violence and the lack of immediate medical response in remote areas, with many calling for systemic reforms to ensure accident victims are protected and treated rather than targeted.

