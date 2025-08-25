LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

A 22-year-old youth, Abhishek Das, was beaten to death after a road accident in Assam’s Baksa district on August 20. Eyewitnesses said he escaped from the crashed car through the sunroof but was brutally assaulted by locals, leading to his death. Police have launched an investigation as the incident sparks outrage over mob violence.

Assam Murder
Assam Murder

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 25, 2025 11:13:50 IST

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a 22-year-old youth was brutally beaten to death after a road accident in Baksa district’s Bogamati area on August 20. The victim, identified as Abhishek Das, was returning home with three of his friends when their car met with an accident at Bharali Chowk.

According to eyewitnesses, Abhishek and his friends were driving back from Bogamati Grassland when their vehicle swerved to avoid hitting an e-rickshaw. In the process, the car collided with a roadside shop pillar, shattering it on impact. The force of the crash caused the vehicle’s doors to jam shut, trapping the passengers inside.

Abhishek reportedly managed to climb out of the car through the sunroof. But instead of being helped, he was allegedly confronted by the e-rickshaw owner and the shopkeeper whose pillar had been damaged in the accident.

What followed, family members allege, was a merciless assault. Abhishek’s grandfather recounted the horrifying sequence:

“On August 20, Abhishek and three friends went to Bogamati’s Grassland. On the way back, their vehicle met with an accident at Bharali Chowk. In an attempt to save an e-rickshaw, the car crashed into a shop pillar. Abhishek got out through the sunroof, but at that very moment, the e-rickshaw owner and the shop owner surrounded him and brutally assaulted him. They dragged him nearly 50 feet away from the accident site and struck him on the neck with a rod. He collapsed in critical condition. We got the information almost an hour later, but by then it was too late.”

The grandfather further alleged that the other three boys in the car were also attacked and left injured.

Abhishek’s father rushed to the spot upon receiving the news, but delays in medical assistance proved fatal. With the nearest hospital several kilometers away and the ambulance arriving late, Abhishek succumbed to his injuries while being taken for treatment.

The incident has triggered shock and anger in the region. Locals and the victim’s family have condemned the mob-like behavior, questioning why an accident victim was beaten instead of being provided medical aid.

“This is not just an accident anymore. He was killed in cold blood. We demand a fair investigation and the strictest punishment for those responsible,” Abhishek’s family said.

Police officials said they have taken cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to Abhishek’s death. Authorities have assured the family that all those involved in the assault will be brought to justice.

The brutal killing has raised fresh concerns about mob violence and the lack of immediate medical response in remote areas, with many calling for systemic reforms to ensure accident victims are protected and treated rather than targeted.

Must Read: Here’s What Amit Shah Said On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Tags: Assam Murder

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe
Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe
Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe
Youth Beaten To Death In Assam After Car Accident In Baksa, Family Demands Probe

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?