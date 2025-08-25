Here’s What Amit Shah Said On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to questions on the sudden resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said that Dhankhar ji held a constitutional post and performed his duties with full dedication in line with the Constitution. Shah praised his contribution during the tenure and said Dhankhar worked responsibly while holding the position.

Shah made it clear that Dhankhar resigned only because of health-related reasons. He urged people not to speculate about the development. “Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post, and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah told news agency ANI.

Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something: Home Minister Amit Shah answering on former VP… pic.twitter.com/UAdTvEKcXt — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Shah Urges People Not to Speculate

The Home Minister asked people to avoid unnecessary discussions about Dhankhar's decision. He said the matter should not be linked to anything other than health.

