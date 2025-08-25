LIVE TV
Here's What Amit Shah Said On Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Here’s What Amit Shah Said On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned purely due to personal health issues. He praised Dhankhar’s tenure and urged people not to create unnecessary speculation around the matter.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 25, 2025 10:33:46 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to questions on the sudden resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said that Dhankhar ji held a constitutional post and performed his duties with full dedication in line with the Constitution. Shah praised his contribution during the tenure and said Dhankhar worked responsibly while holding the position.

Shah made it clear that Dhankhar resigned only because of health-related reasons. He urged people not to speculate about the development. “Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post, and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah told news agency ANI.

Shah Urges People Not to Speculate

The Home Minister asked people to avoid unnecessary discussions about Dhankhar’s decision. He said the matter should not be linked to anything other than health. “Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah repeated while stressing his point.

