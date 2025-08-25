All Women Commando Team Launched By CISF For Airports And High-Security Units

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced on Sunday that it has launched its first all-women commando team. The personnel will be deployed across airports and sensitive installations. Training for the women commandos has already started at the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.

The 8-week advanced commando course will prepare them for Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and Special Task Force (STF) duties. Officials said this marks a major step towards strengthening security with women-led teams.

Training Program and Exercises

A CISF spokesperson explained that the training program focuses on physical fitness and weapons handling. Women personnel are undergoing live-fire drills under stress, obstacle courses, rappelling, and endurance exercises. They also receive survival training in forest conditions and participate in a 48-hour confidence-building exercise.

These drills are designed to test their decision-making, teamwork, and ability to operate under extreme conditions. The structured program ensures that women commandos are fully equipped to handle emergencies at high-security establishments.

First Batch Under Training

According to officials, the first batch includes 30 women currently deployed across airports. Their training began on August 11 and will continue until October 4. A second batch will undergo training from October 6 to November 29.

As part of the first phase, at least 100 women from Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) and other sensitive CISF units will complete the advanced program. “The Force is committed to making such all-women courses a regular part of its training calendar,” the spokesperson said.

Deployment and Future Plans

The CISF confirmed that women commandos will be deployed at airports first, followed by other sensitive units and installations. At present, the force has 12,491 women, which accounts for 8% of its strength.

Recruitment drives are already underway, and 2,400 more women will join in 2026. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set a target of 10% representation of women in the CISF, and future recruitment will ensure this target is maintained consistently.

Women Battalion Near Delhi

Earlier this year, the MHA approved the creation of the first dedicated women’s battalion of CISF. This unit is being set up near Delhi and will be responsible for securing key installations in the national capital. The deployment areas will include Parliament Complex, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi Metro, and several government buildings. The move highlights the increasing role of women in frontline security duties across India.

Must Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: Implementation From January 2026, Notification Still Awaited