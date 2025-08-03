Agaram Foundation’s 15th Anniversary: Suriya’s Emotional Gesture Wins Millions Of Hearts | Watch The Special Video Here

Actor Suriya, widely recognized for his contributions to Tamil cinema, marked a significant milestone on August 3rd as his Agaram Foundation completed 15 years of service in the field of education. A grand celebration was held to commemorate the foundation’s tireless efforts in transforming the lives of thousands of underprivileged students across Tamil Nadu.

The event was attended by Suriya’s entire family, including his parents, brother and actor Karthi, wife and actress Jyothika, their children, and Karthi’s wife and children. Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry also graced the occasion. Among the guests were veteran actor Kamal Haasan, director Vetrimaaran, and producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu. In a touching display of unity and support, former and current Agaram Foundation students gathered in large numbers to participate in the celebration.

A highlight of the event was an emotional moment involving a female student who had joined the Agaram Foundation in 2010. Having successfully completed her education and secured a job in a private firm, she arrived at the event with her young daughter. During the gathering, she approached Suriya with a heartfelt request to initiate her daughter’s education by writing the Tamil letter ‘அ’ (A), which traditionally marks the beginning of literacy in Tamil culture.

Responding with warmth and sincerity, Suriya stepped onto the stage, held the little girl’s index finger, and guided her hand to write the letter ‘அ’ in a plate of rice a symbolic and emotional gesture that captivated the audience. The moment was met with applause, cheer, and overwhelming emotion from everyone present.

Throughout the event, several former students of the Agaram Foundation shared their inspiring life stories from growing up in extreme poverty to achieving success in their careers, all made possible by the foundation’s support. Their heartfelt accounts moved Suriya to tears, and he joined the audience in clapping and cheering for their accomplishments.

The Agaram Foundation, established by Suriya 15 years ago, has been dedicated to supporting students who pursue education despite facing financial and social hardships. Its programs have made a lasting difference in the lives of countless families across Tamil Nadu.

Videos from the event have since gone viral on social media, with users praising Suriya’s continuous commitment to educational upliftment and lauding the Agaram Foundation’s work. Many online users have extended their wishes for the foundation’s continued success and called the emotional gesture involving the little girl a true symbol of hope and change.

As the foundation moves forward into its next chapter, the anniversary celebration served not only as a reminder of its achievements but also as a powerful example of how one initiative can bring lasting change in society.